No resolution found to dispute between Kilgarvan groups

The Office of Public Works has sought a resolution between two community groups in Kilgarvan.

A solution still hasn’t been found to a dispute between two community groups in Kilgarvan, nine months on from this newspaper first reporting on the matter.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) confirmed last September that it was aware of a dispute between Kilgarvan Community Development (KCD) and Kilgarvan Community Council. The Government agency sought legal advice on the matter. The OPW last week said discussions are ongoing with the parties and refused to comment further.

The dispute centres on a building used as a community centre. The former national school was leased to a local committee in the 1980s on a 99-year term, and Kilgarvan Community Council runs it day to day.

KCD previously ran a Community Employment scheme from a room in the building for 30 years. They claim they have been asked to pay €70 weekly to continue using the room but can’t do so as a non-profit group. They now work out of an old barrack but still want to return to the school building without paying a fee, as they say was previously the case.

A member of Kilgarvan Community Development told The Kerryman this week that they feel they are no closer to a solution. The Kerryman has also sought comment from Kilgarvan Community Council but has not yet received a response.