No regrets for Mary as she looks forward to her retirement

Teacher Mary Costello (seated centre) who retired from teaching last month pictured here with staff, members of the Board of Management and friends from Ardfert NS, where she had taught for the past 20 years. Mary is pictured here receiving a gift from Principal Betty Stack. Photo by Joe Hanley.

As her last few days in Ardfert NS wound to a close just before the Christmas holidays, Mary Costello said that she found herself feeling a little nostalgic and lonesome as it began to hit home that her nearly 20 years in the school were coming to an end.

Even now, as she spoke to The Kerryman over the Christmas period, she admitted that the reality of retirement will probably not fully sink in for her until she sees everyone else heading back to school after the Christmas break.

With the usual hustle and bustle of Christmas, Mary said this week that she has not had too much of a chance to reflect on retirement but, deep down, she knows that she has made the right decision.

“Some people have pointed it out to me, friends of mine that I’d have met over the last few days, they’ve just reminded me every now and then ‘how do you feel now that you’re retired?’ and that’s when it hits me ‘oh, I am retired now!’” she joked.

“I’m not officially retired until something like the fifth or sixth of January, so I imagine that it’ll hit home when everyone is going back to school after the holidays,” she continued.

As to what she will miss most about day-to-day life in the school, Mary said that it will definitely be the craic that she has with the children in the classroom and around the school.

“The kids and the fun we’d have, that’s one of the things that I’ll miss the most. I really enjoyed coming in and seeing them every day and talking with them about this, that and the other. We’ve had a lot of funny and happy times over the years,” she said. “Of course, I’ll miss my colleagues as well. I’ve made some great friends along the way, and we’ve some great, happy memories together. I’m sure that I’ll bump into them down the line somewhere too.”

Mary said that although her daily routine is going to be much different going forward, she said that she certainly has no regrets whatsoever over her decision to retire.

“A lot of my friends, we’ve all been working for 30, 40 years and racing against deadlines and the clock for so long and, honestly, I’ve yet to meet anyone who said that they were sorry that they’ve retired,” she said with a laugh.

“When I think about it, it’s a nice feeling. I would say, all right, the last couple of days in school and saying goodbye, there were definitely some mixed feelings. You’d be feeling nostalgic and you’d be a touch lonesome all right. In general, though, the overall feeling was one of gratitude that I’ve reached this far, and I’m looking forward to the future and what it holds,” she added.