No progress on Kerry bridge 24 years on – ‘I’ll be dead before its built’

The redevelopment of Listry Bridge, which has been ongoing for more than 20 years, is still no-where near completion, and the latest funding announcement only allows for the appointment of a consultant to progress the project.

There will also be a planning process and CPO process to be undertaken before any new bridge is constructed.

The latest update on the project at the recent Killarney Municipal District meeting, and the announcement of funding has been criticised by councillors in the Killarney Municipal District, though council management said progress is being made on the long-awaited project.

Listry Bridge was built for horse and cart and not for the significant traffic that passes through it on a daily basis, councillors said.

The single-lane bridge links Killarney to the Dingle peninsula, so it carries a large volume of traffic on a daily basis. It has been the scene of several accidents, and residents have long campaigned for the bridge to be replaced.

This year, funding of €75,000 has been allocated to appoint a ‘multi-year consultant’ to develop the project through the statutory process.

Cllr Brendan Cronin said while all funding is welcomed, this allocation will not lead to much progress.

“I’ll be dead before it is built. 24 years I have been at this and this is what we get,” he said.

“I am very disappointed at the length of time and we are not making much progress. There were plans to the Department three or four years ago,” he added.

He said that he and the local community are ‘frustrated’, and that frustration has grown over the years.

Kerry County Council Engineer Frank Hartnett, however, said the latest funding does allow the project to move forward:

“There is a natural progression. There is funding for the various steps.

“You will see a bridge,” he promised.

He said drawings of the new bridge do exist and it is likely there will be a CPO process and an An Bord Pleanála planning application.

