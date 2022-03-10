No plans to set up a special task force to help Ukrainian refugees in Kerry

Kerry County Council (KCC) said it currently has no plans to establish a special task force to assist Ukrainian refugees with transitioning to life in Kerry once the numbers start to increase in the coming weeks.

The latest information from KCC is that all policy relating to the re-homing of refugees remain a matter for the Department of Justice.

Members of the public considering contacting KCC regarding refugee accommodation are being advised to refer directly to the Red Cross portal.

KCC has been informed that all requests for emergency accommodation should be referred to the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS).

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice is in the process of issuing information leaflets, both in Ukrainian and Russian, which will be provided to KCC in the coming weeks.

However, a retired clinical research scientist from Kenmare believes KCC need to be involved in every aspect of the refugee program as the expected influx of refugees is likely to put pressure on local services in the county.

Dr Annie Lennon, whose background is in international project management, wants a steering committee to be set up involving representation from all community groups and services in the north and south of the county as a matter of urgency.

She wants the Polish community here to be consulted and involved to a greater extent in helping refugees, while clarity around how refugees are to be linked with local services in the community, like schools, benefits, etc., need to be given priority status.

Dr Lennon believes the logistics involved in assimilating refugees in a predominantly rural county like Kerry will be trickier to implement, therefore planning for a county-wide approach needs to start immediately.

“The time-lines and plans, and what needs to be put in place to make those plans work, need to be communicated to people,” she said.

“The numbers are already ramping up and these poor people are going to start arriving here at some point. They will be traumatised and the least hassle and shunting round they endure, the better for them,” she added.

Dr Lennon said the decision not to use accommodation in Kerry for up to three-months because of a Red Cross decision to locate refugees in areas with better local services, must be explained to people.

Her concern is that if information is not conveyed properly, much of the goodwill and willingness to offer ‘a spare room’ may diminish the longer homeowners are left waiting.

She insists that a three-month waiting period before the refugees start to take up offers of accommodation here gives community groups, and the Local Authority, added time to prepare.

“There is a lot of uncertainty and the vetting process for both properties and owner occupiers, need to be streamlined and made as quick and efficient as possible.

“But this ‘three months’ waiting process needs to be communicated to owners and occupiers as soon as possible to allow them plan,” said Dr Lennon.

She continues: “Basically, we need to gather as much information as possible now from Government, the Red Cross, and our local council, as to what is happening.

“We need to think of the bigger strategic impact and how we can plan for it. Kerry County Council must be integral to this.”