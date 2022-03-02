‘No one will ever forgive the tears of our children’

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the construction site of the National Space Agency on the premises of the Khrunichev State Research and Production Space Centre, in Moscow, Russia February 27, 2022. Sputnik/Sergey Guneev/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

UP until last July he had been working on a dairy farm in North Kerry for the best part of two years, trying to save up enough for a new start for his family back home. Now, he’s back in the fatigues of the Ukrainian army bracing for the full onslaught of the Russian army on the frontlines north of Kyiv city centre – as his dreams of a prosperous future for his family vaporise in the horror of the unfolding war.

Georgiy – not his real name as he did not wish to be identified for security reasons – told The Kerryman in the early hours of Monday that he was then dug in defending the airport at Hostomel.

Georgiy had previously told this reporter of his experiences fighting on the frontline in the Donbas region in recent years. He was mobilised once more back in July, dispatched from Kerry to mine-clearing duty in eastern Ukraine. He told the Kerryman early on Monday that his unit had been defending the airport 10km north of Kyiv. The Ukrainian Army had reportedly recaptured it from Russian special forces soldiers following fierce fighting. But it was believed back under Russian control by Monday. “Forces are not equal but we fight. Adrenaline goes beyond, but today many graves go back to Russia,” he said.

“It is very hot now...We are defending the airport as soon as the Russian landing party has retreated,” he said. The Russian army had already begun its assault on the ordinary people of Ukraine by then: “When there was nothing the aggressor could do they started firing on houses and civilians.” Georgiy’s main fear was for his family – his child cowering in a basement while his wife works round-the-clock in a hospital. He said his message for Putin was one and the same as the Snake Island garrison which told a Russian warship ‘go f**k yourselves’. “That’s my message for Putin.”

“No one will ever forgive the tears of children when my child spends the night in the basement,” he added. As of Tuesday afternoon it’s believed Ukrainian forces had been routed from Hostomel as the Russian Army advanced into the Ukraine capital.