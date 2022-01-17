Kerry

No jail for fireman who set gorse fire he was then paid to put out

The man was found guilty of causing Criminal Damage on Easter Monday two years ago.

Tadhg Evans

Judge David Waters has reluctantly suspended a seven-month prison sentence he handed down to a fireman who set fire to gorse land in the Killorglin area.

David Ahern (37) of St James’s Gardens, Killorglin, was last month found guilty of Criminal Damage on April 13, 2020, at Cromane Upper, Killorglin. He was before the Court in Tralee today for sentencing, and his solicitor, Brendan Ahern, said his client continues to maintain his innocence.

