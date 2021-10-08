Kerry

No discussion on Kerry GAA Museum at executive level

Kerry County Board Chairman Tim Murphy. Expand

kerryman

Stephen Fernane

Kerry County Board Chairman Tim Murphy said no discussions have taken place during his term in office on the creation of a Kerry GAA Museum for the county.

Mr Murphy’s five-year term as chairman is due to expire in December, and while he is in favour of a museum in essence, the matter had not been discussed at executive level of the Kerry County Board in recent years.

“We have had no meetings or internal discussions about it,” he said.

