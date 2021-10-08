No discussion on Kerry GAA Museum at executive level

Kerry County Board Chairman Tim Murphy said no discussions have taken place during his term in office on the creation of a Kerry GAA Museum for the county.

Mr Murphy’s five-year term as chairman is due to expire in December, and while he is in favour of a museum in essence, the matter had not been discussed at executive level of the Kerry County Board in recent years.

“We have had no meetings or internal discussions about it,” he said.

“The planning application is so long ago now that we have had no conversations about it. It is all down to funding and where that is going to come from. Any conversation will be about where the funding sources are. On its own [a museum], it wouldn’t be a viable project for the GAA to pursue at all,” Mr Murphy told The Kerryman.

Many in Kerry feel the preservation and presentation of Kerry’s GAA heritage in a museum format is long-overdue. However, no progress has been made since 2012 when Killarney Town Council lodged a successful planning application to build a two-storey museum at the grounds of Fitzgerald Stadium under the name: ‘Kerry Gaelic Culture Museum Ltd’. An ‘extension of duration’ of planning was applied for in 2017, which is set to expire in April, 2022.

Following an opinion piece in The Kerryman in June that explored Tralee’s prospects as a location for the museum, Cllr Mikey Sheehy brought a motion before Kerry County Council (KCC) asking that Tralee be considered when the time comes to build a GAA museum given the town's historic links with the foundation of the GAA in Kerry.

Cllr Sheehy was told by KCC management that the location is a matter for the Kerry County Board, who, KCC stated, are the promoters of the project and have the lead in terms of the identification of a suitable location and facility for the museum, its delivery, and ongoing management and operation.

But KCC said that it would support Kerry GAA in their endeavours when they are able to proceed.

“I think the museum is definitely something that could be looked at but at the same time, museums, by their nature, require a lot of planning to ensure they are going to be viable propositions at the end of the day,” said Mr Murphy.

“Whatever about the location of the museum, the concept is a really good one. Ultimately, this is not going to proceed unless there is Government funding at a sufficient level to allow it to proceed, that is the key point. I think it would be premature of me to say any more than that given we haven’t had any sort of meaningful conversation about it,” he added.