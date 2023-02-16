Ninth man arrested in connection with Tralee cemetery killing

A NINTH person has been arrested by gardaí investigating the killing of Thomas ‘Tom’ Dooley at Rath Cemetery in Tralee last October.

The man who is aged in his 40s was arrested on Monday and brought to Tralee Garda Station where he was questioned. He has since been released without charge and gardaí say a file on his case is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Thomas ‘Tom’ Dooley (43) from Hazelwood Drive, Killarney, died after he was attacked by a group of men at Rath Cemetery in Tralee on October 5, 2022 shortly after he; his wife and four of his seven children had attended the funeral of a close family friend.

Mr Dooley’s wife Siobhan also suffered serious injuries in the course of the attack.

Tom Dooley was treated at the scene in the graveyard by paramedics before being rushed by ambulance the short distance to University Hospital Kerry where he was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

Three men have been charged with the murder of Mr Dooley, including his brother Patrick Dooley (35) with an address at Arbutus Grove, Killarney.

Two other men, Mr Dooley’s cousin Thomas Dooley (41) and that man’s son, Thomas Dooley Jnr (20), both of Bay 10, Halting Site, Carrigrohane Road, Cork have also been charged with the murder.

Thomas Dooley Jnr is also charged with assault causing serious harm to Siobhán Dooley.

A juvenile, who can’t be named due to his age, has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon at the time that Mr Dooley was attacked at New Rath Cemetery, Rathass, Tralee on October 5.

Four other men, a 40-year-old arrested in Tralee; a 35-year-old; a 32-year-old and a 28-year-old – all arrested in Cork city – have been arrested and questioned by detectives about the killing but released without charge.