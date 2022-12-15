Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| -0.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Nightmare before Christmas in Kerry as broadband won’t be fixed until new year

Frustrated residents in Ballinskelligs and the Glen are pleading for help after being left without broadband for weeks and which they have now been informed now not be restored until the New Year. Pictured are Aine Ui Bheolain, Evelyn Goggin, Cllr Norma Moriarty and Victor Bayda. Photo by Christy Riordan. Expand

Close

Frustrated residents in Ballinskelligs and the Glen are pleading for help after being left without broadband for weeks and which they have now been informed now not be restored until the New Year. Pictured are Aine Ui Bheolain, Evelyn Goggin, Cllr Norma Moriarty and Victor Bayda. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Frustrated residents in Ballinskelligs and the Glen are pleading for help after being left without broadband for weeks and which they have now been informed now not be restored until the New Year. Pictured are Aine Ui Bheolain, Evelyn Goggin, Cllr Norma Moriarty and Victor Bayda. Photo by Christy Riordan.

Frustrated residents in Ballinskelligs and the Glen are pleading for help after being left without broadband for weeks and which they have now been informed now not be restored until the New Year. Pictured are Aine Ui Bheolain, Evelyn Goggin, Cllr Norma Moriarty and Victor Bayda. Photo by Christy Riordan.

kerryman

Sinead Kelleher

There is widespread anger and frustration across South Kerry, where up to 40 homes and businesses have found themselves cut off from broadband access – and they’ll remain without connection until at least January 3.

Many residents in the rural community of Ballinskellgs and The Glen work from home, some for international and national companies, and have been forced to travel or find alternative solutions to continue to do their jobs. Some have even sat in their cars, floundering for any internet access possible. 

Privacy