New York Governor Kathy Hochul makes history by invoking ‘fighting Kerry spirit’

Newly elected New York Governor Kathy Hochul waves to the crowd during a campaign event last weekend in Yonkers, New York, with President Joe Biden.

Democrat Kathy Hochul has become the first woman to be elected as New York Governor after she secured 52 per cent of the vote against her Republican rival Lee Zeldin.

Gov Houchul’s grandfather, John, is from Cutteen in the Maharees and was the founder and president of the North American GAA in Buffalo. Hochul’s father, Jack, also played football with Buffalo GAA in upstate New York where the family settled.

Hochul served as the state’s lieutenant governor from 2015 prior to taking over from Gov Andrew Cuomo in 2021 when he resigned. But Kathy made her own history on Tuesday evening when seeing off the staunch Donald Trump supporter, Zeldin.

Hochul is immensely proud of her Kerry links. In 2021 she met with former Fianna Fáil Mayor of Kerry Jimmy Moloney on a visit to New York for the St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Cllr Moloney had invited Gov Hochul to Kerry when they met. He now feels this visit will certainly happen in the near future.

"I want to congratulate Governor Hochul on her fantastic win, the first women in the state to do so,” he said.

"She is very proud of her Kerry connections and it’s great to have someone who has the county at heart in such a position of power in American politics. We look forward to welcoming her to Kerry sometime soon,” said Cllr Moloney.

In a message of support to the Kerry football team ahead of their All-Ireland final date in July, Hochul said her fighting ‘Kerry spirit’ is ingrained in who she is today, adding she is well aware of ‘the commitment, skill, and team work required to play this fierce and exciting game.’

Hochul’s vote was strongest in urban parts of the state, such as in New York City, Rochester, Brooklyn, Buffalo and the state capital, Albany.

Speaking after her victory, Hochul said she felt a weight on her shoulders to make sure that girls and women of the state ‘who’ve had to bang up against glass ceilings everywhere they turn’, would know that it’s possible for a woman to be elected in her own right in a state as ‘rough and tumble’ as New York.

“Tonight, you made your voices heard loud and clear. And, and you made me the first woman ever elected to be the governor of the state of New York. But I’m not here to make history, I’m here to make a difference,” Hochul told supporters.

In mid-term elections dominated by inflation, rising crime, abortion rights, climate change, Hochul’s main campaign focus was on safety in New York City subways, education, housing, and women’s rights.