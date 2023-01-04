New Year gets off to a quieter start in Dingle

Dingle started the New Year with less of a bang than usual, with neither the familiar Fife & Drum band parade nor even a countdown clock on the bridge to mark the passage of time and draw the multitudes onto the streets. From a policing point of view, it was a perfect start to the year but many mourned the loss of a tradition that is held dear in Dingle.

The band reluctantly decided to abandon the midnight march that has been at the centre of New Year’s Eve celebrations in Dingle for over a century because of the safety issues involved in parading through the gathering of 5,000 or more highly charged revellers that has become the norm since the millennium.

The band’s move followed Dingle Business Chamber’s decision to back out of organising any event – even a countdown clock – that would attract crowds onto the streets at midnight. The Chamber was also motivated by safety concerns and even brought forward the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display to 8pm to make it a more family-oriented, and calmer, event.

Both the local Gardaí and Dingle Vintners Association shared the view that New Year celebrations had got out of hand in Dingle and they supported the more cautious approach.

The result was a quieter than usual New Year’s Eve on the streets of Dingle and although a crowd of about 1,000 people gathered on lower Main Street and the Bridge around midnight it was a tame affair compared to what has been seen in recent years.

Meanwhile, there was a separate gathering at the top of John Street where elements of the Sráid Eoin Wren played Auld Lang Syne and the neighbours came out to wish each other a happy New Year in the way the town had done before the tradition was swamped by hordes of visiting revellers.

Dingle Gardaí drafted in additional resources from Tralee, Killorglin and Milltown for New Year’s Eve, and a combination of checkpoints and a very visible Garda presence on the streets sent out a message that “no messing would be tolerated”. The end result was that Dingle was entirely peaceful on the night. There were no arrests, no assaults, and no public order issues.

“From a policing point of view, we couldn’t have been happier. Everybody who came to Dingle for New Year’s Eve came to enjoy themselves and that’s what they did. You couldn’t ask for more,” Gardaí said.

Gardaí also revealed that additional road traffic checkpoints had been in place around Dingle and West Kerry over the entire Christmas period, but not a single person was arrested for drink driving.

Risteard Mac Liam of Dingle Business Chamber said they were delighted with the results of their efforts to focus on making the New Year’s Eve celebrations a more local event.

“Younger families were very much apparent at the fireworks display and it looks like the earlier time will be a feature for future years. If we can bring it back to being a local event it will be a good thing,” he said.

“A lot of people said it was a pity not to have a [Fife & Drum band] parade and a countdown but when it was explained that there were major safety issues, they understood,” he added. However, he said the Chamber wouldn’t rule out reviving the midnight festivities “in the not too distant future”.