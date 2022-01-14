New year boost will transform Killorglin

Minister Norma Foley TD announcing funding for Killorglin with Michael Scannell Kerry County Council, Catherine Evans Killorglin Chamber Alliance, Shane Killorglin Chamber Alliance, Cliodhna Foley Reeks District, Donal Mangan Killorglin Archives (back from left) Stephen O’Sullivan Killorglin Chamber Alliance, Denis McCarthy Killorglin Chamber Alliance, Cllr Michael Cahill, Stephen Thompson Killorghlin Archives and Declan Falvey Reeks District in Killorglin on Thursday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

The town of Killorglin is set for a major transformation with a planned €6.5m investment - the first tranche of which was announced last week.

This will see €1.2m allocated for projects to begin a rejuvenation of Killorglin in what was hailed as a ‘game changer’ for the region by Killorglin Chamber Alliance Chairperson Shane McElroy.

The funding will see the repurposing of the derelict courthouse as a cultural and heritage Centre and the re-use of a key vacant building as a multifunctional hub for tourism, education, training and co-working purposes.

Public realm improvements are also planned.

Killorglin is one of two Kerry towns to receive funding under the latest allocation under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund announced last week. Listowel is also to receive significant funding.

The funding of €961,800 along with match funding from the council brings the investment to €1.2m

Mr McElroy, said that this funding will allow several key projects to move forward and ultimately more funding will be sought for the projects.

“This is a game changer for the town. There is plenty of employment but the town has not kept up,” he said

The funding announced last week for the town is for several projects including the development of the co-working and enterprise space.

Several buildings have been identified as possible locations and it is now hoped to focus on moving this project forward and to purchase the most suitable building.

Meanwhile progress will also be made on the heritage and cultural centre - a project which Killorglin Archive Society have been working on. They have warmly welcomed the funding which will allow them to develop their plans.

“Killorglin Archive Society welcomes the announcement of funding for rural regeneration

projects in Killorglin. In our case, it refers to the restoration and repurposing of the derelict

former Courthouse as a cultural and heritage centre for the entire community, located in the heart of the town,” said chairman Johnny ‘porridge’ O’Connor.

Funding are also to be used develop public realm works incorporating smart travel and public spaces and enhance connectivity to the amenities of the River Laune.

Mr McElroy said no decision on how to connect the town and the River Laune has yet been decided but the plan is to build on the natural amenity of the river which is ‘iconic’ and develop a walkway and access points. Lighting and footpaths are also to be upgraded and plans drawn up to develop the Square and lower Bridge Street as well.

Mr McElroy said the funding is and a great start to the New Year and will allow plans to progress.

“It allows fors some planning and then secondary funding will be sought for around €6.5m.

He said that the funding application was a ‘collaborative’ application led by Kerry County Council, and involving The Reeks District, local festival groups including Puck and K-Fest and the Killorglin Archive Society. He thanked the council for their support as well as Deputy Brendan Griffin, Minister Norma Foley and Cllr Michael Cahill.

Minister Foley visited the town last week to announce the funding and has welcomed this investment in the town.

Cllr Michael Cahill said it is an amazing boost for the town and he praised the efforts of all those involved.

“I am delighted with my personal input into making this absolutely gigantic project for Killorglin a reality,” he said.