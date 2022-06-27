New tourism plan for Killarney will focus on building brand and extending tourism season

Fáilte Ireland launched a new plan that will help drive and sustain tourism in Killarney. The ‘Killarney Destination and Experience Development Plan’ aims to create a sustainable tourism destination by extending the tourism season and spreading business across all parts of the region over the next five years. Pictured at the launch in Killarney House are Miriam Kennedy, centre, Head Wild Atlantic Way, Pat O'Leary, (2nd Left) Kerry Tourism Industry Federation, Moira Murrell, (3rd left) Chief Executive Kerry County Council, Caitriona Ryan, (1st right)Principal Officer, National Parks-Strategy and Regional Operation and Paul Kelly, CEO Fáilte Ireland (1st left) . Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Fáilte Ireland has launched a new plan that will help drive and sustain tourism in Killarney, Co. Kerry. The ‘Killarney Destination and Experience Development Plan’ aims to create a sustainable tourism destination. Pictured at the launch today in Killarney House, Co. Kerry are, from left, , Pat O'Leary, Kerry Tourism Industry Federation, Moira Murrell, Chief Executive Kerry County Council, Paul Kelly, CEO Fáilte Ireland. Miriam Kennedy, Head Wild Atlantic Way, Caitriona Ryan, Principal Officer, National Parks-Strategy and Regional Operation. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan

Fáilte Ireland has launched a new ‘Killarney Destination and Experience Development Plan’ to build tourism in the town. Pictured at the launch in Killarney House, from left, Caitriona Ryan, Principal Officer, National Parks-Strategy and Regional Operation, Josephine O'Driscoll, Lead Manager, Wild Atlantic Way, Cathaoirleach Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Marie Maloney, Pat O'Leary, Kerry Tourism Industry Federation, Bernadette Randles, Irish Hotels Federation, Moira Murrell, Chief Executive Kerry County Council, Paul Kelly, CEO Fáilte Ireland, Miriam Kennedy, Head Wild Atlantic Way, President of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Cllr Niall Kelleher, Angela McAllen, Manager Killarney Municipal District. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan

A new Killarney Tourism Development launched last week will focus on developing new projects in the town to address the festering problem of low occupancy in the shoulder months as well as address the new challenges around re-establishing visitor numbers post pandemic, rebuilding domestic and overseas visitor revenue and securing local employment with a longer-term focus on developing destination resilience.

This is according to president of Killarney Chamber of Commerce and Tourism, Niall Kelleher, who said that the plan will will safeguard the future of the town’s tourism industry with the creation of a new vision for the town.

The Chamber President said the five-year plan will provide a clear development focus and it will harness existing strategic plans as well as examining new projects to enhance Killarney’s long-held reputation as a world class holiday destination.

“The plan will build on and extend the existing culture and heritage of Killarney through the creation of cultural quarters, creating strong new links between areas of historic and cultural significance and the core town experience,” he said.

He said the new plan is about sustainability and a transition from an over-reliance on vehicular traffic to pedestrian priority and cycle paths.

“The plan is all about sustainability and ensuring we prepare properly for the future. It is designed to encourage visitors to stay longer in Killarney and to consider it as a base to explore other parts of the county and the Wild Atlantic Way,” Mr Kelleher said.

Bernadette Randles of the Irish Hotels Federation said the plan will give Killarney and opportunity to capitalise on the Wild Atlantic Way.

“The Wild Atlantic Way continues to be a phenomenal success and this plan gives us the opportunity as tourism businesses to capitalise on the popularity of the route and by enticing visitors to come to Killarney and Kerry particularly in the off peak season and stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants and experience everything the town and the National Park has to offer”

Failte Ireland said the plan will build on a number of destination development projects that will bring local experiences to life including Muckross House, Torc Waterfall and Killarney House along with cycling trails that will encourage visitors to discover the Muckross and Dinis Loop.

Speaking about the plan, Paul Kelly, CEO of Fáilte Ireland, said:

“This Destination and Experience Development Plan, which captures the unique themes central to Killarney, is about looking to the future of tourism in the region and will be hugely important as we work towards a sustained and sustainable recovery. It provides a framework for tourism businesses and stakeholders to work in partnership over the next five years to create new and improved existing visitor experiences.

Key stakeholders in the area and the local community were consulted and inputted into the plan including Kerry County Council, Irish Hotel Federation, National Parks and Wildlife Service, Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Kerry Tourism Industry Federation, Kerry Convention Bureau and local tourism marketing groups as well as many local tourism operators and networks.