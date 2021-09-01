New Skillnet scheme could help solve staff shortages

South Kerry Skillnet along with the Irish Accommodation Services Institute (IASI) and Munster Technological University (MTU), Tralee have launched a national Accommodation Supervisory Management programme. It is a free management development programme to aid post-pandemic recovery in the hospitality sector by training the unemployed in sought-after skills. The programme will offer routes into employment for those who have lost their jobs due to the global pandemic. Applications are open for the programme, which is aimed at previous or potential accommodation managers and those who are unemployed with relevant industry experience. The programme is funded through Skills Connect, an initiative from Skillnet Ireland, and was developed in partnership with enterprise, to enhance cross-sector employability and support those who have lost their jobs. The course will run online over a 12-week period commencing on 27 September 2021, for approximately two days a week (5 hours a day). South Kerry Skillnet Network Manager Aoife O’Reilly said the course will address skills gaps. “The tourism and hospitality sectors continue to deal with the many challenges that Covid-19 has brought. This programme has been developed by South Kerry Skillnet as a response to requests from the hotel industry for a focused programme in Accommodation Supervisory Management. “This national online programme will be providing management and supervisory training to the hospitality industry, giving businesses the tools to support their teams and get them ready for the recovery”. Mary Rose Stafford of MTU said that they hope to help address sectors affected by the pandemic. “At MTU we are conscious of the need to support affected sectors in responding to the pandemic. Retraining people for the ‘new normal’ is easily said and often difficult to implement. We look forward to working with South Kerry Skillnet to offer this programme. This is a practical and actionable programme that will help address a current need within the hospitality sector” . To find out more visit www.kerryskillnet.ie or call 066 9762477. Closing date is September 13.