New rural transport plan potentially life altering for isolated parts of Kerry

Derrynane beach near Caherdaniel on the Ring of Kerry. A new daily public bus service covering the entire Ring of Kerry route has been announced by Transport Minister Eamon Ryan.

THE new ‘Connecting Ireland’ plan for rural public transport services has the potential to be life altering for isolated parts of north and south Kerry.

Announced on Friday the National Transport Authority’s (NTA) five-year plan envisages a 25 per cent increase in rural Local Link bus services that will see over 100 rural villages across the country provided with regular, frequent bus services for the first time.

In Kerry 13 villages are to be added to a significantly expanded bus network, which would offer people the ability to easily travel between all parts of the county by bus.

While most of Kerry is set to benefit from better public transport – with the exception of west Kerry, where only a new Castlemaine Tralee service is planned – the greatest beneficiaries will be in south Iveragh and along the north Kerry coast.

The biggest change will come along the Ring of Kerry where a new two-way daily bus service – offering at least five return trips a day – is to be introduced.

Currently towns and villages south of Killorglin and Kenmare must rely on relatively limited services provided by Local Link with Bus Eireann’s one way, once-a-day Ring of Kerry service only operating during the summer tourist season.

The example of Caherdaniel and Castlecove show the impact the new Ring bus service could have. At present it is only possible to get from there to Killarney – via Killorglin – by Local Link bus on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. For the rest of the week the service can only be accessed 13 kilometres away in Waterville which, for most locals, usually requires organising a lift by car first.

For those in Caherdaniel/Castlecove without their own cars accessing basic services in Waterville, Cahersiveen or Sneem can be extremely difficult, something a regular five times a day return service would make vastly easier.

In north Kerry – where a new set of mainly coastal bus routes is planned to better link the Tarbert and Ballybunion region with Tralee and Limerick – the village of Moyvane offers a similar example.

Though the village has relatively frequent bus connections with Listowel it is only possible to get a bus directly to Tralee once a month.

Using the Local Link Service it is possible to access the daily Bus Eireann Tralee service from Listowel but those needing to make the return journey to Moyvane will be left with only a little over two hours to do their business in the county capital.

The full plan is available to view now on the NTA website at www.nationaltransport.ie.

Public consultation began on Friday and, pending the results, it is expected that measures contained in the €57 million, five-year plan will begin to be introduced from the middle of next year. €5.6 million from Budget 2022 has already been allocated to the NTA to begin the roll-out of the plan.