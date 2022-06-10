New Rose Édaein is thrilled to represent Kerry

New crowned 2022 Kerry Rose Édaein O'Connell said she can't wait to represent the Kingdom at the Rose of Tralee in August. Photo Domnick Walsh

Newly crowned Kerry Rose Édaein O’Connell says she can’t wait to fly the flag for the Kingdom when the Rose of Tralee returns in August.

The 27-year-old freelance journalist from Glenderry near Listowel was announced as winner of the Kerry Rose selection at the Siamsa Tíre theatre in Tralee over the June Bank Holiday weekend.

Édaein said she was “absolutely” delighted to be selected to represent Kerry and is highly excited about what lies ahead.

“I know everyone always says this, but I really wasn’t expecting my name to be called out,” she said.

“It’s wonderful, and I’m so excited for the festival. Anyone you talk to who has been a Rose always says it’s a brilliant experience and it’s great craic.”

Her experience as a journalist shines through when she explains one aspect of the Festival she is particularly looking forward to.

“It’s a great opportunity, you get to meet people from all over the world and hear their stories. I’m really looking forward to it,” she said.

Prior to the COVID pandemic, Édaein had been living and working in Dublin. The onset of the lock-down saw her move home to her native Listowel, and it was her return to the Kingdom –a long with a helpful nudge from her mother, Mary – that inspired her to fulfil a long-time ambition.

“Entering the Rose was something that’s been in the back of my mind for a long time, but after moving home, the time was right. My mother had always hoped I’d do it too, and she encouraged me to put my name in. Needless to say, she’s delighted,” said Édaein.

“What can I say, it all worked out very well, and I’m honoured to be representing Kerry and Listowel.”

The Kerry Rose is always one of the busiest of all the contenders with public appearances going on throughout the year.

Édaein has already gotten a taste of what lies ahead with appearances at the Listowel Races and a photo shoot at her sponsors, Garvey’s SuperValu in Listowel, taking place in her first few days as Kerry’s new Rose.

She says she’s been told the weeks running up to the festival can be “bananas”, so she’s already cleared her schedule for July to prepare for the festivities in August.

The 2022 Rose of Tralee will take place over five days from August 19 to 23.