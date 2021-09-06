New record set on Kerry Way Ultra Marathon

Michael Costello, competing in the The Kerry Way Ultra Marathon, a 200km non stop endurance race which took place last weekend. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Between a rock and a hard place...Simon Kelly, competing in the The Kerry Way Ultra Marathon, a 200km non stop endurance race. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Asleep on a bed of rocks.. Paul Whitford competing in the The Kerry Way Ultra Marathon. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Competitors in last weekend's Kerry Way Ultra Marathon. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

William Toomes, left and Stephen Kelleghan, competing in the Kerry Way endurance race at the weekend.

Lianne Van Dijk, ladies winner of The Kerry Way Ultra Marathon in an incredible time of 28:39:05. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Stephen Mangan, competing in the The Kerry Way Ultra Marathon, a 200km non stop endurance race which took place last weekend. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan.

Kevin Leahy, competing in the The Kerry Way Ultra Marathon, a 200km non stop endurance race. Photo by Valerie O'Sullivan

It is known as one of the “best endurance races in the world” and, given the magnificent scenery and tough challenge faced by athletes, it is a well-deserved moniker.

The 200km, non-stop endurance race along the Kerry Way is a key event in the county, with athletes travelling from all over to take part in a grueling test encompassing the MacGillycuddy Reeks and Iveragh Peninsula.

The winner of this year’s race was John Keogh, who set a new record in winning the race in a time of 22 hours 25 minutes and 44 seconds. The female winner was Lianne Van Dijk in a time of 28:39:05.

There were three races in total: the Kerry Way Ultra, 200km; the Kerry Way UltraLite – from Sneem to Killarney – and Kerry Way UltraNite, from Waterville to Killarney.

Under the guidance of race director Eileen Daly, as well as support crews and volunteers, athletes circumnavigated the Iveragh Peninsula’s coastal trails, mountain paths and ancient paths over the weekend. All the competitors were provided with GPS Primal tracking along the Kerry Way route.

Of the Kerry Athletes, extreme ultra-marathon runner Kevin Leahy ran the 200km in just 24 hours, taking fourth position; while Stephen Mangan finished seventh overall in a time of 25:59:05.

Eileen said that it wonderful to have athletes back in action in Kerry, and she thanked everyone for their support.

“We are always indebted to the kindness of the Kerry Way landowners, South Kerry Development Partnership and National Parks and Wildlife Services,” she said.

“The marathons reached a phenomenal amount of online viewers, who engaged with our live tracking on the Facebook page.”

KERRY WAY ULTRA 200 KM

MEN:

John Keogh (22:25:44)

Ricki Wynne (22:53:55)

Keith Lane (23:06:53)

Kevin Leahy (24:00:38)

LADIES:

Lianne Van Dijk (28:39:05)

Joanne Edwards (33:10:34)

Simmone Durry (33:35:04)

Kasia Skowron (34:57:45)

KERRY WAY ULTRA/NITE WATERVILLE TO KILLARNEY

MEN:

Robert Jankowski (08:52:42)

Ian Tumulty (10:18:20)

Sam Hand (10:25:20)

LADIES:

Natalia Pocelujko 12:10:11

Sarah Clarke 12:27:53

Aisling Devitt 12:45:18

KERRY WAY ULTRA/LITE 50 KM SNEEM TO KILLARNEY

MEN:

Mickie Brennan (05:43:51)

Piotr Bergal (05:45:14)

Damien Landy (05:47:02)

LADIES:

Ali Wylie (06:15:40)

Shirley Walsh (06:21:44)