New record set on Kerry Way Ultra Marathon

Athletes take on the ultimate challenge in 200k Kerry Way Race
It is known as one of the “best endurance races in the world” and, given the magnificent scenery and tough challenge faced by athletes, it is a well-deserved moniker.
The 200km, non-stop endurance race along the Kerry Way is a key event in the county, with athletes travelling from all over to take part in a grueling test encompassing the MacGillycuddy Reeks and Iveragh Peninsula.
The winner of this year’s race was John Keogh, who set a new record in winning the race in a time of 22 hours 25 minutes and 44 seconds. The female winner was Lianne Van Dijk in a time of 28:39:05.
There were three races in total: the Kerry Way Ultra, 200km; the Kerry Way UltraLite – from Sneem to Killarney – and Kerry Way UltraNite, from Waterville to Killarney.
Under the guidance of race director Eileen Daly, as well as support crews and volunteers, athletes circumnavigated the Iveragh Peninsula’s coastal trails, mountain paths and ancient paths over the weekend. All the competitors were provided with GPS Primal tracking along the Kerry Way route.
Of the Kerry Athletes, extreme ultra-marathon runner Kevin Leahy ran the 200km in just 24 hours, taking fourth position; while Stephen Mangan finished seventh overall in a time of 25:59:05.
Eileen said that it wonderful to have athletes back in action in Kerry, and she thanked everyone for their support.
“We are always indebted to the kindness of the Kerry Way landowners, South Kerry Development Partnership and National Parks and Wildlife Services,” she said.
“The marathons reached a phenomenal amount of online viewers, who engaged with our live tracking on the Facebook page.”
