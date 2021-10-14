New life-saving defibrillator for Scoil Nuachabháil

Members of Ballymacelligott Vintage Rally Committee, who presented a defibrillator to Scoil Nuachabháil in Ballymacelligott on Monday evening: Trish Horan (Scoil Nuachabháil), Karina Mangan (Parents' Council), Paul Horan (Ballymac Vintage Rally Committee), Micheál Bolger (Principal), Joan Glover, Mary Lynch and George Glover (Ballymac Vintage Rally Committee) and Mary Brosnan (Parents' Association). Photo by Joe Hanley.

You can never have too many defibrillators in a community, and so it was entirely good news this week when another life-saving device was installed on the grounds of Scoil Nuachabháil in Ballymac.

The acquisition and installation of the device was funded by a vintage rally that was held over two years ago in September of 2019, but because of the pandemic, progress has been delayed until now.

The presentation of the device was made to staff and members of the Parents’ Association from the school last week, and speaking to The Kerryman, Trish Horan from Scoil Nuachabháil said that it was fantastic to have another such device in the locality in case of emergency.

“The big thing and the most important thing is that people know it’s here, and they know the eircode of the school – V92 KX44 – in case they ever need it. The more people in the area know that it’s here, the better,” said Trish.

“The funding for it came from the Ballymac Vintage Rally committee, they held a really brilliant vintage day back in September 2019, and the parents’ association of the school, they helped out on the day as well with the catering. It was a huge success,” Trish continued.

“We thought that we had plenty of time, and sure by the time we had all the money in and counted, COVID hit, so it was all a bit delayed, but we got there,” she added.

Members of the school’s Board of Management added that they are delighted with the installation of the defibrillator, saying that it will service both the school and the local community.

“Many thanks to the Ballymac Vintage Committee for their generosity in funding the cost of the defibrillator and its installation,” said the Board of Management.