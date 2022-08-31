New lease of life for Bank of Ireland in Castleisland

Róisín Crotty, head of Bank of Ireland Kerry and Limerick handing over the keys of the bank's old Castleisland office to North, East and West Kerry Development Chairman, John Stack on Thursday. Included are: Brian Kingston, Bank of Ireland Property; Eamon O'Reilly, CEO NEWKD; Paul Stephenson, auctioneer and Tricia Dowling, operations manager, NEWKD. Photo by John Reidy

North, East & West Kerry Development (NEWKD) is delighted to announce that the purchase of the Bank of Ireland premises in Castleisland has been finalised and that, in receiving the keys, the task of making the building a centre for community engagement and activity once more begins.

A senior staff member declared it ‘a great day for Castleisland’ on Thursday as the front doors to the old, river gravel built, former Bank of Ireland building at No. 44 Main Street were re-opened.

The purchase of the building by the NEWKD last April may not have been so universally popular in Castleisland. That’s mainly for what it was envisaged: it could have been under plans being hatched then between Castleisland Chamber Alliance and Kerry County Council earlier this year.

A museum to accommodate the literary output and artifacts of the late Con Houlihan and the cultural and sporting stories of the locality were to be put on show there if that plan came to pass.

Added to this, KCC tentatively said that up to 20 of its staff members would be located there.

There was a lot of excitement about the levels of activity that would bring to the centre of a town which has suffered as much as any other in rural Ireland – a market town which was once a model of what a rural market economy was all about.

However, in a bid that was deemed locally to be ‘halfhearted’ the museum and town centre revival plans were crushed under the blow of the gavel and, in the heel of the hunt, NEWKD won the right to turn the key in the door last Thursday.

“We will engage with community, private and statutory stakeholders to get feedback on how the premises and indeed NEWKD can continue to best serve the people of the Sliabh Luachra area,” the new owners said in a prepared statement released to coincide with the hand-over of the keys.

John Stack, NEWKD chairman, said that “NEWKD will continue to provide and strengthen all of our services with the addition of this landmark building in Castleisland”. John also expressed the gratitude to Bank of Ireland for the confidence they have in NEWKD as a community-led local development partnership to ensure that the premises are utilised in a very positive way to support the local community.

Éamonn O’Reilly, CEO also thanked Cara Credit Union who are providing the loan facility for the building and complimented the board and staff of CCU for their enthusiasm, professionalism and courtesy in dealing with this ambitious and vital project for the area.

NEWKD is the Community-Led Local Development Partnership for the north east and west of the county.

As a not-for-profit charitable organisation NEWKD seeks to improve the quality of life for all of the people in its area, especially those marginalised or disadvantaged in any way, by developing and delivering actions based on their needs, and is governed by a voluntary board of directors.

NEWKD has an annual turnover of approximately €4m and currently delivers many different development programmes focusing on community-led initiatives including: LEADER (Rural Development Programme – RDP) SICAP (Social Inclusion & Community Activation Programme) Rural Social Scheme (RSS) Tús – Community Work Placement; Community Services Programme;

Older Persons Home Maintenance Service; Revamp Furniture Recycling; Community Halls / Hallaí An Phobail; Local Area Employment Service (KLAES); Community Employment Schemes, including the TEAM project; Rural Food Skillnet Programme; Youth Initiatives; Family Supports; Enterprise Supports; Community Development; Rural Recreation and Walks Scheme Development; Farm Family Supports; Education & Training Supports; Carer’s Supports; Moving On (PEIL); Social Enterprise Migrant Integration (SEMI); Senior Alert Scheme and Home Visitation (HSE); Tralee Sports Hub (KRSP); Sustainable Energy Communities (SECs – SEAI)

In terms of demonstrating our impact, since 2009 NEWKD have contributed over €50m to the economy of our area, while employing more than 300 people at any one time through our various programmes and schemes. For example in 2021 alone, we supported: 4,334 Individuals, education, training, employment, social supports, etc; 347 Businesses, training, grants – capital, marketing, etc and 367 Community Groups in grants, training, etc.