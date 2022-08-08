New Fortress Energy must submit extra details on its North Kerry LNG plans

A Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal owned by New Fortress LNG Energy project, the company behind plans to bring LNG to the Shannon estuary.

The Kerry branch of the Green Party has welcomed An Bord Pleanala’s request for more information from New Fortress Energy regarding plans to locate an LNG terminal in North Kerry.

The US-based company behind the project was given a deadline of August 19 in which to submit additional information that is in line with revised Government objectives on carbon emissions reduction.

This latest twist in the Shannon LNG saga stems from updates in Government policy: the 2021 Climate Action Plan, the National Energy Security Framework, including any potential adverse impacts on the Lower River Shannon Special Area of Conservation (SAC), and likely damage to bogs in the area.

While a final decision on Shannon LNG is expected on September 9, Green Party representative for Tralee, Anluan Dunne, told The Kerryman that a four-page letter was sent by An Bord Pleanala outlining 11 areas where additional information is required from New Fortress.

Mr Dunne added that the request demonstrates the impact Green policies are having with regard to fossil fuel infrastructure projects.

“The company is being asked to elaborate on their calculation of emissions and reconcile their figure for direct operational emissions, which appear to be different from those in the Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR),” said Mr Dunne.

Green Party Local Area Representative for Kenmare, Cleo Murphy, and Green Party representative for Killarney, Diarmaid Griffin, joined the recent Climate Camp protest in Tarbert to voice their opposition to the LNG terminal.

Mr Griffin said he was ‘glad’ An Bord Pleanála is seeking extra information on the application, and that this is an important policy area for the Green Party in the Programme for Government in terms of decarbonising the economy by 2050 at the latest.

“As a Green Representative living in Kerry, I want the county to be part of a bright future rather than a fossil of the past,” he said.

Meanwhile, organisers of the week-long protest, Climate Camp Ireland, said the aim of the gathering was to empower people to recognise that resistance to LNG is possible if a collective front is made by the people.

“We need system change and for that we must confront the fossil fuel corporations and other hugely powerful vested interests that are driving our world towards a climate catastrophe and putting all our futures at risk,” said Séamus Diskin of Climate Camp Ireland.

“The site occupation [at Tarbert] was a show of strength and a warning to New Fortress Energy and the government that if this disastrous project goes ahead, we will obstruct it at every opportunity.”