New five-day span and a Biblical cast for 30th Patrick O’Keeffe Festival 2022

Three stalwarts of the early years of the Castleisland festival and now gone to their eternal reward. The late Jerry McCarthy (left) and the late Mikey Duggan (centre) pictured with the late Denis McMahon as they played on the opening night of the first Patrick O'Keeffe Traditional Music Festival in Skevanas Bar in 1993. Photo by John Reidy 22-10-1993

The Patrick O’Keeffe Traditional Music Festival will celebrate its 30th year this autumn and to mark the occasion sails will be hoisted on the Thursday to usher in the first ever five-day festival.

“To mark this momentous occasion we are beginning the festival on Thursday, October 27, and it will run until the following Monday, October 31,” said digital PRO Conor O’Mahony.

“Our session trail begins on Thursday in various venues throughout the town and surrounding hinterlands,” he said as he highlighted a seemingly unending list of names on the programme so far.

Festival stalwarts such as: Jackie Daly, Matt Cranitch, Seamus Begley, Aoife Ní Chaoimh, Paudie O’Coonor, Aidan Coffey, John Brosnan, Gerry Harrington, Eoghan O’Sullivan, Peter Browne, Paul de Grae, Jimmy Doyle, Connie O’Connell and Eibhlin de Paor have been here from the start - or near enough - and will all be appearing on this year’s trail.

Other highlights of the session trail will include: Tom Morrow of Dervish, Tara Breen of The Chieftains, Mick O’Brien, Derek Hickey, Oisin Mac Diarmada, Angelina Carberry, Danny O’Mahony, Sorcha Costello, Conor Connolly, Padraic Keane, Bryan O’Leary, Barry Kerr, Aidan Connolly, Caoimhín O’Fearghail, Mick Culloty, Seán Abayta, PJ Teahan and the Gradam Ceoil Young Musician of the Year Diarmuid Ó Meachair.

On Friday the 28th Téada with Seamus Begley will appear in concert.

Saturday the 29th the Sliabh Luachra Fiddle Concert will be held in the middle of the day. Fiddlers will choose some of the tunes they associate with Patrick O’Keeffe and play them.

The feature of Saturday night will be the 30th anniversary Sliabh Luachra All Star Concert.

This will be hosted by TG4’S Doireann Ní Ghlacáin.

On the bill are: Jackie Daly, Matt Cranitch, Maire O’Keeffe, Paudie O’Connor, Aoife Ní Chaoimh, Brian Mooney and the 30th anniversary reunion of The Smokey Chimney trio of Gerry Harrington, Eoghan O’Sullivan and Paul de Grae.

And the name dropping on the provisional wish list continues with all of the above and more.

Dedication to the Music of Sliabh Luachra award will be presented to Máire O’Keeffe and the 2022 young musician award will also be handed over.

The Sunday concert night will see Four Men and a Dog highlighting and they willl be supported by Sorcha Costello, Elaine Reilly and Catherine McHugh.

Mick O’Brien and Padraic Keane will play selected tunes from the Munster Pipers, Canon James Goodman Collection.

The annual singing session will again take place in Hartnett’s Bar on Saturday afternoon. Barry Kerr will be making his first appearance at this event. Invited singers include: Mickey MacConnell, Tim Dennehy and more names to be confirmed.

On the Saturday there will be classes on all the traditional instruments in the Sliabh Luachra style.

There will be CD launches by Diarmuid Ó Meachair with his debut launch; Angelina Carberry and Dan Brouder wjth their Back in Time.

Gerry Harrington, Peter Browne, Seosaimhin Ní Bheaglaoich and Charlie Piggott with The Lark On The Strand and Pat Fleming – with his Live Music from Sliabh Luachra.

The programme for the festival has almost always been provisional in nature and necessity up to the very moment of the launch - and so is this one. On that very note you’re advised to keep a wary eye or two on the website: http://patrickokeeffefestival.com