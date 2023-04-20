New fish species found in Kerry waters

Microichthys Grandis - the 5.4cm 'Big Little Fish' that has been making a stir in scientific circles since it was caught on the continental slope, 324 km west of Dingle. Photo by Bram Couperus

A ‘big little fish’ caught in the deep waters of the Porcupine Bank 324km west of West Kerry is causing a stir among scientists who have now confirmed that it is a new and previously unrecorded species.

Although the Porcupine Bank is heavily fished, this particular species has gone unnoticed up to now because with a length of just 5.4cm it is small enough to slip through the nets used by commercial fishermen.

Despite its small size it is bigger than its known deepwater cardinalfish relatives of the Micrroichtys genus in the Atlantic and Mediterranean, which has earned it the name Microichthys Grandis – or in plain terms ‘big little fish’.

The fish was discovered last year by scientists conducting an annual survey to assess stocks of blue whiting. The discovery of the new species is very exciting, as it seems closer related to a Mediterranean species from Sicily, than to the other Atlantic species from the Azores.