New fictional book on real-life Kerry cleric will bring his ‘story to a new audience’

This year will mark the 60th anniversary of the death of one of Kerry's most heroic sons, Monsignor Hugh O'Flaherty, so it is fitting that, in recent weeks, a new book on his selfless acts during World War II has hit the bookshelves.

He is credited with saving more than 6,500 people during the War by helping them escape from the Nazis. He became known as the ‘Scarlet Pimpernel of the Vatican’, and his achievements have inspired several books and films over the years. The latest book, ‘My Father's House’, is written by renowned novelist Joseph O’Connor, who has brought his story to life in fictional form.

The book, published just two ago and officially launched in Dublin last week, is a welcome addition to the collection of works on the Kerry hero according to chairman of the Hugh O’Flaherty Memorial Society in Killarney, Jerry O’Grady.

He says the “incredible ability of Joseph O’Connor will bring the story to a new audience”.

Though his story is well-known in Kerry and across the world, it is one that must not be forgotten, and My Father's House will ensure that more will understand the heroic deeds of Monsignor O’Flaherty.

"These people may not have in the past had an interest in Monsignor O’Flaherty or may not be aware of him, but this book will bring far greater awareness of his story, which is very welcome,” he said.

“Non-fiction books have added to what we know about him, but in terms of reach, Joseph O’Connor’s book will reach beyond what we could have ever hoped for. It has got tremendous attention in the media and many have said it is film material,” said Jerry.

The review states that Joseph O'Connor has created an unforgettable novel of love, faith and sacrifice, and tells us what it means to be truly human in the most extreme circumstances.

The book blurb outlines the history:

"I943: German forces occupy Rome. SS officer Paul Hauptmann rules with terror. The war's outcome is far from certain. An Irish priest, Hugh O'Flaherty, dedicates himself to helping those escaping from the Nazis. His home is Vatican City, the world's smallest state, a neutral, independent country within Rome where the occupiers hold no sway. Here Hugh brings together an unlikely band of friends to hide the vulnerable under the noses of the enemy. But Hauptmann's net begins closing in on the Escape Line and the need for a terrifyingly audacious mission grows critical. By Christmastime, it's too late to turn back.”

After the war, the Monsignor received many decorations, including Commander of the British Empire and the US Medal of Freedom. The Monsignor spent the last few years of his life in Cahersiveen. He died on October 30, 1963.

Although he was born in Kiskeam, Monsignor Hugh O’Flaherty grew up in Killarney, where his father was the steward of the old Killarney Golf Club when it was located in Deerpark. He also lived in Kilgarvan, Tralee and Cahersiveen.

One of the key achievements of the Hugh O’Flaherty Memorial Society was to have him immortalised in sculpture by Valentia Island-based artist Alan Ryan Hall, who depicts the monsignor striding across St Peter’s Square in his art on Mission Road. His story is told as a backdrop to the sculpture, with replicas of the various honours he received.

"That was one of our main aims when we were set up in 2008, and we did so in 2013 for the 50th anniversary of his death,” said Jerry. He says the society hopes to mark the 60th anniversary in some way this year and also has plans to mark 100 years since his ordination in 2025 with the trip to Rome.

While the society did not have any direct contact with Joseph O’Connor on his book, they did send information via email from their vast library on him, which includes memorabilia and stories collected from those that knew him and from those he saved, and their families.

Over the years, they have provided assistance to many non-fiction books on Monsignor O’Flaherty and they continue to do so.

Monsignor O’Flaherty is also honoured in Tralee with a plaque, having spent two years, from 1898 to 1900, living in the town as a young boy before the family moved to south Kerry. While in Tralee, the O'Flaherty family lived on Old Chapel Lane just off Strand Street in the building that is now home to the well-known Huddle Bar.

Joseph O’Connor’s ‘My Father's House’ is now available in all good bookshops.