New era for Scoil Eoin as new school extension is officially opened

Bishop Ray Browne given a speech to the crowds at the official opening of Scoil Eoin Balloonaghs new extension on Friday. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Jimmy Deenihan recieving a painting by local artist Damien Slattery from the student council members at the official opening of Scoil Eoin Balloonaghs new extension on Friday. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Attendess at the official opening of Scoil Eoin Balloonaghs new extension on Friday. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Minister Norma Foley recieving a painting by local artist Mikel from the student council members at the official opening of Scoil Eoin Balloonaghs new extension on Friday. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Principle Kieran O'Toole with Minister Norma Foley who cuts the ribbon for the official opening of Scoil Eoin Balloonaghs new extension on Friday. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

The revealing of the new plaque at the official opening of Scoil Eoin Balloonaghs new extension on Friday. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Monika Baraczka and Maura O'Connor at the official opening of Scoil Eoin Balloonaghs new extension on Friday. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Staff and Students proving the music at the official opening of Scoil Eoin Balloonaghs new extension on Friday. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Bishop Ray Browne given the school a blessing at the official opening of Scoil Eoin Balloonaghs new extension on Friday. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Peggy Sweeny and Kate Norris at the official opening of Scoil Eoin Balloonaghs new extension on Friday. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Bishop Ray Browne, Minister Norma Foley, Priciple Kieran O'Toole and Jimmy Deenihan at the official opening of Scoil Eoin Balloonaghs new extension on Friday. Photo by Mark O'Sullivan.

Friday marked the beginning of a new era for all members of the school community – both past and present – at Scoil Eoin in Balloonagh as the school officially opened its brand new extension; they were joined by dignitaries such as Minister for Education Norma Foley, Bishop Ray Browne, former Minister Jimmy Deenihan on what was a historic day for all involved.

Guests were greeted on arrival to music by school staff and pupils. Bridget Long (parent & friends) from Tralee Pipe Band, did the honours marking the unveiling of the plaque while Dave Rath got the feet tapping for the afternoon as guests enjoyed refreshments, provided by Denis Doody and his team at Kingdom Kitchen Catering Services here in Tralee.

On a day when deputy principal Joe McMahon acted as M.C, the traditional official ribbon cutting ceremony took place while a plaque was also unveiled to mark the latest school development. After this, some gathered dignitaries – amongst them local TD’s & Councillors, the design team at NOS & Sons Construction ltd – were given the chance to take a tour of the impressive new facilities that Scoil Eoin can now boast of.

On the tour, guests got to witness up close and personal the new development which consists of 6 new classrooms, 1 SET room, 3 renovated classrooms, and a state-of-the-art ASD suite (with classrooms, multi-purpose rooms and para-educational rooms).

The opening of the new building was a huge day of celebration for school as it marked over 20 years of hard work by past and present boards of management, parents’ associations, and school personnel.

In his address on the day, Principal Kieran O Toole described the day as a ‘landmark day for the school” one which culminated in over 20 years of hard work, determination and perseverance.’

"We now have facilities that we can be proud of, facilities that are imaginative, flexible and uplifting, where pupils and staff alike can maximize teaching and learning experiences,” he said.

Presentations were also made on the day with Minister Foley and Jimmy Deenihan by members of the students council, as was a presentation to recently retired Traffic Warden Mary McGillycuddy.