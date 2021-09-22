New DNA could crack the Kerry Babies case

Gardaí on Valentia Island in September 2018 when a door-to-door canvas of the entire island was carried out as part of the renewed ‘Kerry Babies’ cold case enquiry into the 1984 murder of ‘Baby John’. Photo Don Mac Monagle

SOURCES with a close knowledge of the renewed ‘Kerry Babies’ investigation believe the new DNA obtained from the exhumed remains of ‘Baby John’ last week could crack the 37-year-old murder case.

New, better-quality DNA samples from ‘Baby John’ – the discovery of whose remains at White Strand in Cahersiveen in April 1984 sparked the entire ‘Kerry Babies’ saga – are expected to be hugely significant.

One senior source who is familiar with all aspects of the new investigation said they expect to see “very significant developments in the case in the near future”.

While they would not be drawn on the existence of a potential suspect, the source added that the case is now at “a very sensitive stage”.

Gardaí exhumed the boy’s remains at first light on Tuesday from Holy Cross Cemetery in Cahersiveen, not far from where his body was found 37 years ago on White Strand.

The remains were taken to University Hospital Kerry, where new DNA samples were taken. ‘Baby John’ was then re-interred following a ceremony at Holy Cross Cemetery on Tuesday afternoon.

The exhumation was carried out by Killarney District Gardaí with assistance from the Garda Technical Bureau, a Forensic Anthropologist, and personnel from Kerry County Council (KCC) and the HSE.

Currently, the new DNA samples are being compared with samples taken in Cahersiveen, Valentia and the greater south Iveragh area in 2018, when the renewed investigation was launched. Close to 100 samples are understood to have been taken in the area over the last three years.

The new samples will also be compared with a small number of older samples that were taken during the original investigation in 1984.

Speaking after last Tuesday’s exhumation – carried out under a veil of secrecy – Killarney Garda Superintendent Flor Murphy said the latest development in the case was an “important and necessary” step in the investigation.

When asked what developments led to yesterday’s exhumation, Supt Murphy said: “I won’t tell you that as I’m prohibited from telling you, but it’s part of the ongoing investigation, it’s an essential part of the investigation, and this wouldn’t have been embarked on if this wasn’t very important and necessary.

“When you’re talking about an exhumation, that’s a Garda matter, an operational matter, and a sensitive matter…the operation was concluded successfully before we advised our press office,” Supt Murphy said of the decision not to release information of the dig publicly until last Tuesday evening.

“This was done in a quiet and professional matter, with respect and dignity, and that’s important too.

“It’s a joint investigation between the Serious Crime Review team and local Gardaí and [the exhumation] would have been considered on foot of a ministerial order,” Supt Murphy said.

“We’re still appealing for information. We believe there are people out there who have information in relation to the death of Baby John in 1984, I’m convinced of that.

“People might now be in a position to provide that information to us because the passage of time changes lives, relationships, and friends, and I would ask those people to come forward. I really want those people to talk to us.”