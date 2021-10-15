New Deacon ordained for St Mary’s Church of Ireland

Deacon Barbara Irrgang-Buckley who was ordinated with Front row: Adrian Hilliard Revd Brian Rogers, Bishop Kenneth Kearon, Revd Barbara Irrgang Buckley, Revd Michael Cavanagh, Rev. Canon Jane Galbraith, Revd Sister Anne Marie Stuart (centre row) Andrew Eadie, Eric Champ, Registrar Raeleen Downes, Ven Simon Lumby, Dean of Cloyne Susan Green, Dean of Limerick Niall Sloane (back row from left) Mr Jerry Buckley, Revd. Andrew Orr, Revd Sister Isobel Keegan, Revd Canon Jim Stephens, Revd Leonard Madden and Mike O’Meara at St Mary’s Church, Killarney on Saturday. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

St. Mary’s Church of Ireland welcomed a new deacon into its ranks as the Reverend Barbara Buckley was ordained as a deacon last Saturday.

“It was really amazing, it went very well, and I was delighted and very moved with the service,” she said.

Revd Buckley first felt the call when she was a teenager doing her confirmation in the Lutheran Church in Germany.

“I actually did my confirmation course twice, I wasn’t sure if I could make all these promises and mean them, so I went for a second round and I think after that was the first time that I felt attracted to that life.

“After that I decided to have some bit of a normal life, training and gaining different experiences, having a family and so on, and that made it quite difficult to come back to that plan.”

Things got back on track as she began Diocesan Reader training with the Church of Ireland in Killarney, and developed from there.

“I moved forward for further training and so on, so on until everything fell into place last Saturday,” Revd Buckley explained.

As for looking to the future, she’s taking it one step at a time.

“I’m still winding down from the service, it was a very big step in my life. I’m still embracing and adjusting to this totally new stage in my life.

It is like arriving in a different land, so I need to explore this new place. The plan for the region which will be discussed among the clergy and wait and see where we go.

“I’m still studying for the ordained local ministry for another year, so I still need to undertake a few more modules before I can be ordained as a priest next year.”

The service was overseen by the Dean of Cloyne, Susan Green, where she spoke of the history of deacons in bringing the scripture to the community of faith.