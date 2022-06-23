New contactless pay parking machines for Tralee town

Contactless pay parking machines are to be installed in public car parks around Tralee.

Kerry County Council has begun installing new contactless pay parking machines in public car parks in Tralee.

The new machines, which will allow for users to pay for their parking tickets by card as well as cash, are being installed to cater for the growing trend towards non-cash payments.

Staff from Tralee Municipal District began Phase 1 of this project in the Brandon Car Park and the machines will now be installed in 20 further locations in in the public car parks around Tralee

The machines are to be be installed in the Brandon Carpark, Garvey’s Carpark, Balloonagh Carpark, Parklands Carpark, the Tannery Carpark, The Abbey Carpark, St Johns Carpark, Dom O’Donnell’s and Slatt’s Carpark.

Following this phase, the installation of contactless pay parking machines will commence for on-street parking locations, with the on-street element expected to be completed in July.

“It’s hugely positive to have these machines installed around Tralee,” said Mayor of Tralee Johnnie Wall stated.

“We are increasingly moving towards a cashless society, and people often don’t have cash on them when they go to pay for a parking ticket. To have these machines installed will help greatly with this issue.”