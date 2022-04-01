New ‘Centenary Walk’ project aims to educate locals about history of area

The accompanying map of the 'Centenary Walk' loop that shows the numerous points of interest that people will come across on the 7.5km route.

After six long years of working on it, Killarney man Thomas O’Sullivan has this week spoken about his delight at finally seeing his ‘Centenary Walk Ballykissane Loop’ project in Killorglin finally come to fruition, adding that he’s hopeful that the 7.5km long trek will become a popular amenity in the area for walkers and history enthusiasts alike.

The inspiration for the name, Thomas said, came from a desire to commemorate the Irish Revolutionary Period, the War of Independence and the Civil War from 1916 – 1923.

The loop walk – which has been a labour of love for Thomas – starts from the mapboard at the Fair Field from the Market Street side in Killorglin and continues on to the Ballykissane Road, it then goes onwards to the Ballykissane Pier, continuing left along the foreshore, past Reen Point and onto three stiles to the Reen Road, going over the crossroad onto Knocklyne/Sunhill before returning to Killorglin Town.

There is a weighty tome of history associated with this walk, Thomas says, from breath-taking divergent landscapes of river, bay, seascape, foreshore and mountain backdrops, hidden valleys, glens, flora, fauna to a wealth of story from the cultural, historical and mythological and the perfect place, Thomas says, to “while away” two or three hours through Killorglin’s environs.

Speaking last week, Thomas spoke about the process of putting the walk together and what he hopes it will become to the people of Killorglin and the surrounding area.

“I devised it [the walk] back in 2016, hence the centenary in the name, but like things go, it took about six years for it to come to fruition. Between doing the surveys and all that kind of stuff, there’s a lot entailed in it and a lot of boxes you have to tick,” he said.

”I would say that I am [a keen historian]. I would have looked at the history of places like Killarney and Milltown and different projects around the county. I was working in the Killorglin Archive and that’s how this thing [the walk] spawned because I was thinking about doing a project that would stand the test of time,” he continued.

"I knew the lie of the land and the history of the place so I pushed ahead with it and looked at the history and the mythology of the area, the buildings and the bridges, all that kind of stuff,” Thomas added.

As for what people can expect from the walk, items of interest include:

The Ballykissane Tragedy Memorial

The Fishery History

Rowing Club

The County Bridge

Dromavalla

Railway Bridge

Forts

Ballykissane Pier

"What people will have is a map – we might be doing a brochure – and if they want more information, we’re working on having something that they can access it through the Kerry Archive website as well as the Reeks district website also and we’re hoping that when it’s ready to go, people can access this while they are walking,” Thomas said.

While admitting that the project wasn’t always smooth sailing, he said that now that it’s nearing completion, he hopes that locals in Killorglin will get something out of it, whether that be educational or just fitness, there’s something for everyone.

“I had the idea and I’ll admit that it fell through the cracks a few times and I was thinking ‘oh god, it’s not going to happen’ but then you meet someone you’re chatting about it and you get that edge and motivation again,” he said.

“There’s been the ups and downs with it but eventually, we got it done and I designed the walk specifically for the local people so that they might get a sense of the place about where they’re from and the learn about the history and the landscape of the area. It’s a fitness thing as well. People living or working in the town, they can head off in the morning or the evening and get their steps in too while hopefully learning a little something along the way,” he finished.

Further information on the walks can be found at http://www.killorglinarchives.com or http://www.reeksdistrict.com