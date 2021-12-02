New bus to help local community in Cahersiveen

Cahersiveen Social Services have issued a heart-felt thanks to both the local community and the Government who have helped them purchase a wheelchair accessible bus.

The local community group were delighted to take delivery last week of their new Ford Tourneo 7-seater vehicle. The purchase of this vehicle was only made possible thanks to the generous grant for 90% of the cost from the Department of Rural and Community Development under the CLÁR programme.

“The acquisition of this vehicle by Cahersiveen Social Services will be particularly beneficial to those in the community with disabilities and who require transport for a variety of needs including hospital appointments , GP visits, attendance at the Day Care Centre and for family occasions to name but a few uses the vehicle will be put to,” said chairman Paul O’Donoghue.

“Caherciveen Social Services remain committed to continuing to expand the services we provide and this new vehicle is a very welcome addition.”