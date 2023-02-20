New book tells Liebherr’s story in Kerry through eyes of those who’ve lived it

This month marks 65 years since Liebherr began laying out its foundations in Killarney, and such was the sparsity of foreign investment in Ireland – particularly in rural Ireland – back in 1958, maybe that was the moment some locals were finally convinced the company had indeed chosen Killarney as one of its first homes outside Germany.

Maybe they weren’t quite as disbelieving as that, but there was some incredulity at the news, initially. This was touted as an enormous development for the locality and beyond, excitement long since justified when you consider the transformative effect Liebherr has had here.

Many writers who set out to measure the impact of foreign-direct investment in Ireland are inclined to stick to numbers and stats, and personal reactions like those alluded to above are neglected. But Killorglin man Tom Foley was a likely candidate to capture that human side in book form given that he spent 46 years working for the company. He has delivered on that potential stylishly in authoring ‘The Liebherr Story’, a history of the company in Killarney.

“I would have been the glorious age of 12 [when Liebherr began setting down foundations in Killarney in 1958], but I’m not a Killarney man myself – born and reared in Killorglin, lived there all my life,” Tom says in explaining his background. “Production started in 1959, I started in Liebherr in 1963 as a trainee fitter. I spent two years in a workshop as a fitter/welder, then I was taken into an administration role. I spent 25 to 30 years in management positions, and I was HR manager there for 15, 16 years.”

Tom retired in December 2009, by which time a couple of people – including Isolde Liebherr – had approached him about taking on the project he recently completed.

Isolde herself spent teenage years in the town and has maintained a great interest in, knowledge of, and affinity for the place, and she was among the keenest on the idea of publishing a book detailing the enormous company’s Killarney story.

It took a few years for Tom to set out on the job – an addiction to golf and heavy involvement in the Dooks club delayed the process! – but he has now fulfilled a promise he made to Isolde at a breakfast meeting in the Hotel Europe some years ago.

“I started five or six years ago, and it was a labour of love after spending 46 years there. I made wonderful friends there and met so many wonderful people who’ve worked there,” he tells The Kerryman. “In some respects, it was an easy job; in other respects, it was a time-consuming job, I never before did anything like this. But it helped that I basically lived through the history of the company in Killarney because I was there within four years of the place opening.”

Many of us will be familiar, by now, with how close Killarney came to not being an Irish base for Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd. In the late 1950s, Hans Liebherr was looking at sites around Munster, with the Industrial Development Agency favouring Mallow as a location, but his decision to book accommodation in Killarney’s Great Southern Hotel while in Ireland to scout potential sites changed the course of local history. Businesspeople got wind that he was in town, went to see him, encouraged him to locate in Killarney, and the rest is by now widely known.

Other companies have come and gone from the area since, but Liebherr were trailblazers in choosing Kerry, and they’ve remained firmly committed to the place ever since.

“You must understand, it was very unusual, almost a rarity, for a company like Liebherr to set up in Ireland at that time, particularly in a rural area,” Tom says. “A lot of people followed Liebherr to Ireland. Others came from the continent and visited to see how Liebherr’s decision was playing out.

“There was no book I could find, ever, about the effects of foreign direct investment in Ireland. When I say the effects, I’m talking about the effects on a community, from a personal side. There are statistics and that sort of thing, but no personal story as such. I really think this is the first that deals with people.

“What I really want to emphasise also is how things have changed over the 65 years. A foreign company investing in Ireland wouldn’t make the first three pages of a newspaper anymore. Killarney had been bled dry by emigration. There was nothing in Killarney aside from the boot and shoe factory. The news was received, initially, with disbelief that Liebherr would set up in an area with no industrial background or skills. It’s a very different town today.

“What’s also interesting…is that very few people here had the skills needed, they had to be developed. Initially some German workers came over, they trained some people, and those skills were passed on, and so forth.”

These skills, of course, made their way outside the company’s door and were applicable in the wider community, all of which has helped Killarney develop in the way it has. The number of people employed at the Killarney plant doesn’t even account for the many contractors who carry out work exclusively for Liebherr in the locality, giving a sense of how widespread an impact the company has here to this day.

Tom captures this brilliantly in his work, a colourful and very readable publication. But by favouring real stories – predominantly from people he worked with and people who started out before he arrived, but also people who work there today – over raw statistics, this stands out from histories written by other companies.

It might be why it’s meeting such a favourable reaction even weeks before its launch.

“People are asking when the second book is coming out, I doubt there will be a second book!” he said. “But I feel a great sense of satisfaction that it’s finished, I think they’re a fantastic company, and I had fantastic colleagues over the years. When I see their reaction to this, they’re so delighted someone has put it down on paper. That, to me, is 100-per-cent compensation for the time I put into it.”

Liebherr has extended an open invitation to the book’s launch from 8pm on March 20 at The Europe Hotel and Resort. ‘The Liebherr Story’ will be available in all good bookshops from March 21. You can also order the book online at liebherr.com/lieberrshop.