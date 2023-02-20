Kerry

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

New book tells Liebherr’s story in Kerry through eyes of those who’ve lived it

Tom Foley spent 46 years working for Liebherr in Killarney. He was well placed to write about the company’s history in Killarney, and pays special attention to the personal stories of some of the many who’ve passed through its plant doors

Tom Foley from Killorglin with his book which has just published The Liebherr Story. Photo by Michael G Kenny Expand
The Liebherr plant in Killarney Expand
Tom Foley from Killorglin with his book which has just published The Liebherr Story. Photo by Michael G Kenny Expand

Close

Tom Foley from Killorglin with his book which has just published The Liebherr Story. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Tom Foley from Killorglin with his book which has just published The Liebherr Story. Photo by Michael G Kenny

The Liebherr plant in Killarney

The Liebherr plant in Killarney

Tom Foley from Killorglin with his book which has just published The Liebherr Story. Photo by Michael G Kenny

Tom Foley from Killorglin with his book which has just published The Liebherr Story. Photo by Michael G Kenny

/

Tom Foley from Killorglin with his book which has just published The Liebherr Story. Photo by Michael G Kenny

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

This month marks 65 years since Liebherr began laying out its foundations in Killarney, and such was the sparsity of foreign investment in Ireland – particularly in rural Ireland – back in 1958, maybe that was the moment some locals were finally convinced the company had indeed chosen Killarney as one of its first homes outside Germany.

Maybe they weren’t quite as disbelieving as that, but there was some incredulity at the news, initially. This was touted as an enormous development for the locality and beyond, excitement long since justified when you consider the transformative effect Liebherr has had here.

Privacy