New book on the Castleisland Moonlighters to be launched by former Kerry TD Jimmy Deenihan

The cover of the booklet on Bob Finn which will be launched on Friday night.

Bob Finn, Captain Moonlight, a publication honouring the memory of Bob Finn, founder of the Castleisland Moonlighters and originator of the Moonlighting movement of the late1870s, will be launched by former Fine Gael politician and government Minister Jimmy Deenihan at the River Island Hotel, Castleisland on Friday, December 9th 2022 at 8pm.

This is a sister booklet to the recently launched A Sketch of Rev William Casey, PP, of Abbeyfeale which will also be on sale on the night.

The booklet, produced by Castleisland District Heritage, is a long overdue acknowledgement of the role played by Bob Finn in putting down land-grabbing and helping to win for Ireland the land for the people.

The secret nature of the organisation known as Moonlighters – their raids for arms were under the cover of darkness – and the subsequent hostile reaction to their activities by the authorities which resulted in imprisonment without trial, meant that little was placed on record about the movement from the participants’ and the people’s point of view. The result is a lop-sided view taken from official records.

Bob Finn, Captain Moonlight contains a series of essays to help illustrate, to some degree, the other side of the coin, so to speak.

John Roche, chairman of Castleisland District Heritage, believes it is vital to address this issue in the cause of historical accuracy.

“After a hugely successful launch of the booklet on the life of the great Land League Priest, Fr. Casey, in conjunction with the Abbeyfeale Community Council, we are now completing the circle with a similar little book about the contributions of his contemporaries west of the Feale, Bob Finn and Fr Arthur Murphy,” said Mr. Roche.

The success of the campaign by Captain Moonlight and his acolytes in their oath-bound commitment to his authority created panic in the House of Commons where landlords were so numerously represented. Captain Moonlight had shown that the detested practise of land grabbing could be brought to a long overdue end.

With nobody to take up a lease following an eviction, the landlords’ weapon of eviction was turned on themselves.

The British government panicked and rushed through the infamous Coercion Bill followed by the implementation of internment without trial in Castleisland for the first time.

As this also proved a failure the detested absentee landlord system became a beaten docket.

The Land Purchase Acts followed and the rest is history – the Irish people became the owners of the property they occupied throughout all 32 counties, achieved by peaceful protest and people power. Sporadic acts of violence were the work of renegades and private feuds, but they cast a long shadow over the incredible achievements of the triumvirate we are celebrating with these publications. It’s time to record the truth about those real Irish patriots.

The publications will be on sale at the launch, in local outlets, and on the website of Castleisland District Heritage, www.odonohoearchive.com