New application submitted for Templenoe mast

Templenoe residents Geraldine Topham, Joe Falvey and Antoinette Cusask Galvin, who are against the planning for the mast at Templenoe. Photo by Michelle Cooper Galvin

Tadhg Evans

Political figures have been invited to attend a public meeting at the Brook Lane Hotel in Kenmare after On Tower Limited submitted a new application to build a telecommunications mast in Templenoe.

Kerry County Council is due to decide on the planning application on the 18th of next month. It comes after the original planning application for the structure – which has attracted significant local opposition – fell through as a site-planning notice was not erected on the main road.

