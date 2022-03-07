New application submitted for Templenoe mast

Political figures have been invited to attend a public meeting at the Brook Lane Hotel in Kenmare after On Tower Limited submitted a new application to build a telecommunications mast in Templenoe.

Kerry County Council is due to decide on the planning application on the 18th of next month. It comes after the original planning application for the structure – which has attracted significant local opposition – fell through as a site-planning notice was not erected on the main road.

The mast, if the application is successful, will be built at the Ring of Kerry Golf Club.

Geraldine Topham, one of a group of residents opposed to its construction, said the 8pm meeting will allow all sides to voice their opposition to, or support for, On Tower’s plans.

“This is a public meeting, and everyone is welcome,” she told The Kerryman. “We have invited politicians, and I understand that they will be attending.”

Several Kerry TDs, Senators, and local Councillors have been contacted.

Those opposing the plans will present a PowerPoint outlining the negative impact they believe the mast will have for sectors such as business, agriculture, and tourism.

Residents have previously raised concerns over the impact on flora and fauna, and there is concern, also, for the impact it may also have on views over Kenmare Bay and the Kerry Way route. While the structure itself will be 36 metres high, concerned locals say this will work out at about 86 metres above sea level.

Ms Topham said that there has been no contact between residents and those applying to build the mast.

She added that signage erected in opposition to the structure has been removed, but while this was reported to Gardaí, there is no indication as to who removed these signs.

Three Ireland has expressed interest in locating equipment on the structure to improve mobile and wireless broadband coverage in the area.

Engineering company Vilicom said the design proposed would allow mobile-operator equipment to be deployed in full compliance with radio-frequency public-exposure guidelines, as laid out by the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation (ICNIRP).

The application claims that the mast would not seriously injure the amenities and character of the area; would not be located within any designated areas (such as a Special Area of Conservation); and would not be expected to have a negative impact on nearby heritage sites.

Ms Topham acknowledged that there is also support for the structure locally, but she claimed this is not the majority view.

“We feel this mast will bring minimal improvements, and that the downsides far outweigh the positives,” she said.

“Better to know about it now than to say we didn’t know about it, and there does seem to be an overwhelming majority against this…Any neighbours I’ve spoken to, they were all in favour of stopping the mast, but both sides must be heard, and there will be people in favour of this, and they are welcome to attend Friday’s meeting.”

The Council will accept submissions relating to the application before the deadline on Monday, March 28.