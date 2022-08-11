New advocacy service will ‘rebuild trust’ in CAMHS service in Kerry

The Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler, TD officially launched a new advocacy service available to young people using Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in Kerry. Also pictured at the launch were Danielle O'Sullivan Independent Mental Health Advocate from Kerry and Alix Condon service user from Cork. Photo by Domnick Walsh.

A new advocacy service has been launched for young Kerry people using Child and Adolescent Mental Health services (CAMHS)

The Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler, TD officially launched the new service which comes in light of the controversy surrounding South Kerry CAMHS in the past year which found that 240 children did not receive the standard of care they should have and found proof of significant harm to 46 children.

The investigation centred around the alleged over—prescribing of medication to children and which has now led to the nation-wide audit of such services. A compensation scheme for those effected has been launched by the Government.

Taoiseach Michéal Martin has said at the time of the publication in January of the Maskey report into the care of young people who attended South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) was as a “damning indictment” of the mental health service

At the launch of the advocacy service this week, Chief Officer of Cork Kerry Community Healthcare Michael Fitzgerald, said this service will help rebuild trust.

“At the core of all our mental health services must be a commitment to working towards recovery. We hope that this investment will help young people and their families feel that we are listening to them and consulting with them in a meaningful way. We also hope that our commitment to working with young people will help us to rebuild trust and confidence in CAMHS in the region.”

The service is provided by Youth Advocate Programmes (YAP) Ireland and funded by the HSE.

This is the first time that an independent advocacy service of this nature has been provided for young people using Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) in the South West. Independent advocacy services have been available in Galway and parts of Dublin and have successfully helped young people to engage with mental health services in a meaningful way.

An Independent Mental Health Advocate has already started work in Kerry, and is now available to young people using CAMHS in all parts of Kerry.

The goals of the independent advocacy service are to ensure the voice of young people using CAMHS is heard and ensure there is good communication between young people and their CAMHS team. It will also assist young people and families to resolve any issues that may arise as early as possible.

Speaking in Kerry on Wednesday at the official launch, Minister for State Mary Butler said that this is a positive step for young people.

“This important new initiative represents a significant step in Kerry to improve an independent advocacy service for young people using CAMHS. I am proud to be here to launch this initiative to empower young people and families to speak up for themselves, to ensure good communication with keyworkers and teams, and to support those requiring advocacy to raise important issues when this is necessary. It is grounded on a rights-based and person-centred approach, which is core to me as Minister.

Minister Butler also urged young people or their families to seek help if needed.

“I take this opportunity also to stress that any young person, or their family, who has concerns around mental health should seek help without delay. Our wide range of care services provide real help that makes a real difference to many young people day-in and day-out.”

Also speaking at today’s event, Siobhan Dwyer, CEO of YAP Ireland said that the service will make a real difference to people.