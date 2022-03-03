New €10million cancer unit for University Hospital Kerry

A NEW €10 million oncology unit is to be built at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) in Tralee.

On Thursday morning it was announced that the HSE has formally issued of a letter of approval to management at UHK to confirm the €10 million extension and upgrade of the oncology ward.

The news was confirmed to Minister for Education and Tralee based Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly who said the upgrade of cancer services at UHK has been given the green light.

The €10 million investment will provide for a state of the art extension to the existing oncology day ward including funding to cover design, construction and equipment costs.

The project brief includes the provision of 10 fully kitted out treatment pods; two treatment rooms; a chemotherapy day unit and associated staff accommodation.

Over the coming months it is expected that the project will progress through to detailed design stage to ensure that it will meet the needs of the population and be in line with the overall National Cancer Strategy.

“Minister Donnelly has confirmed the allocation of approximately €10 million for this significant and much needed extension to oncology services at UHK. This vital funding will further enhance the provision of excellence in cancer treatment services in Kerry and the south west,” said Minister Foley.

"This €10 million investment is an endorsement of the combined efforts of staff and management of UHK and the tireless work of community volunteers most notably Comfort for Chemo who have worked so hard to advance this project,” she added.

Read More

While the design and construction of the new unit at UHK is carried out – a process likely to take a number of years – primary oncology services at the hospital are due to move to a temporary facility at the Bon Secours Hospital in Tralee.