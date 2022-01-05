Neven’s visit to Kerry airs on RTÉ tonight as part of chef’s Seafood Trails series

Some of the finest seafood restaurants in Kerry are set to receive national attention tonight when celebrity chef Neven Maguire’s new series of ‘Neven’s Irish Seafood Trails’ airs on RTÉ One at 8:30.

The show was filming in a number of local restaurants for a number of days back in October of last year, including in Ballyseede Castle, the Oyster Tavern and Spa Seafoods, all of which will be shown on tonight’s show.

In addition to this, the episode will also show Neven in Tralee Bay on an oyster fishing experience and on a trip around Fenit Lighthouse.

Speaking to The Kerryman back in October about the filming experience, Kevin Walsh, owner of Spa Seafoods, said that the show will be a huge boost locally, both to the area and the fantastic restaurants they have there.

“He does these shows in a lot of different areas. I think he’s been down in Kerry before in places like Dingle, but I think this was the first time he’s been around this area. It’s brilliant for us here, this promotion,” said Kevin.