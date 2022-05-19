Kerry

exclusive Neighbour who discovered victims of Lixnaw shooting: ‘No one ever came to me offering help’

John O’Mahony – the neighbour who discovered the bodies of Eileen and Jamie O’Sullivan on September 7 last year – said he has never been offered counselling or professional help for what he witnessed on that tragic evening. 

Mossie, Eileen and Jamie O'Sullivan, who died in the tragic double murder-suicide in Kerry last year. Expand

Mossie, Eileen and Jamie O'Sullivan, who died in the tragic double murder-suicide in Kerry last year.

Stephen Fernane

It’s eight months since John O’Mahony, a local farmer from Ballyreehan near Lixnaw, discovered the dead bodies of his neighbours, Eileen and Jamie O’Sullivan.

Just a short distance away from the O’Sullivan home that evening also lay the body of John’s friend and neighbour, Mossie - partner to Eileen and father to Jamie.

Privacy