National Tidy Towns award for Castleisland Community College

Castleisland Community College received a National Highly Commended Award in the Tidy Towns Circular Economy Category.

The efforts by both students and teachers to promote a sustainable lifestyle were certainly rewarded with this acknowledgement along with 500 euros prize money. The school had undertaken various projects to win this award.

A bicycle collection was organised by fifth year students and their religion teacher Annette Steinborn for Ukrainian refugees residing in the Earl of Desmond, Tralee.

Children’s scooters, bicycles, helmets, tractors and adult bikes were donated by parents and students.

Jack Griffin in fifth year drove his tractor and trailer after school accompanied by fifth year student Eoghan O’Connor. They collected bicycles that couldn’t fit into cars from homes in the area.

Motor Factors on Church Street, Castleisland donated supplies for repair and cleaning bikes. Students then helped to clean up and fix the bicycles. Halfords in Tralee also donated extra helmets. Annette and her husband Karl, then delivered the greatly anticipated bicycles to the Ukrainian women and children.

Transition Year students of 2021/22 decided to enhance the river walk in consultation with Castleisland Tidy Towns and their teacher Aidan Joy. They created a fairy trail for children to enjoy using pieces of wood, left over from Junior and Leaving certificate projects during woodwork class. The wood cut offs were shaped and painted into various doors.

In Home Economics class the students also studied the world of Fast Fashion and they decided to undertake a project promoting up-cycling clothing. They bought items of clothing from Sue Ryder Charity shop in Castleisland town and they up-cycled the clothing, under the guidance of their teacher Jo McGrath, into items that they would wear themselves.

They then organized a fashion show for junior classes where they modelled and promoted the up-cycling of clothing. The school will be invited to receive its award and prize-money at a ceremony organised by Tidy Towns in December.