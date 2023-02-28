National Slow Down Day: Kerry Driver caught doing 126km in 100km zone

In the first 5 hours of National Slow Down Day, GoSafe checked the speed of 53,951 vehicles and detected 129 vehicles travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

The national ‘Slow Down’ enforcement operation undertaken in conjunction with the Road Safety Authority (RSA) kicked-off at 7am this morning, Tuesday February 28 and will run through until 7am tomorrow.

The aim of "Slow Down Day” is to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, to increase compliance with speed limits and act as a deterrent to driving at excessive or inappropriate speed. The overall objective is to reduce the number of speed related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads.

Within the first five hours two Kerry drivers have fallen foul of speed limits in the county with one driver detected doing 126km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N21 Tooreenmore Knocknagoshel Kerry

Elsewhere, a driver was detected doing 63km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R561 Castledrum Castlemaine Kerry

Ahead of today’s ‘Slow Down’ initiative Chief Superintendent Jane Humphries of the Garda National Police urged motorists “do the right thing” by adhering to designated speed limits. She said many do not.

"However, each and every day across the country we continue to detect drivers travelling in excess of the speed limit. We know that a reduction in average speed will bring about a reduction in fatal collisions, and therefore reducing motorists’ speed is essential to improving road safety.”

Recent Garda enforcement data and RSA research demonstrate that drivers continue to speed. During 2022, 73% of fatal collisions occurred on rural (80km/h or more) roads with 27% on urban roads. It has been estimated that 30% of fatal collisions are the result of speeding or inappropriate speed.