National IFA praises Kerry Chairperson Kenny Jones on his ‘great courage’

IFA National Returning Officer Martin Stapleton has said “No one should have to endure the messages that were sent” to Kerry branch chairperson Kenny Jones as the association upheld a complaint made by Mr Jones against the County Dairy Chairperson, Michael O’Dowd.

Mr O’Dowd has been barred from holding an officer’s position within IFA for four years. It follows Mr Jones’ complaint, which the IFA outlined in a statement today “related mainly to messages posted in the Kerry IFA messaging groups, and to messages sent directly to Mr Jones”.

The IFA National Council approved the sanction the National Rules Committee recommended following an investigation into the matter by Gerard Dollard Consulting.

Mr Jones and the IFA, at national level, had remained tight-lipped since it emerged that Mr Jones had submitted complaints against three members of the County Executive. Monday’s statement explained that both the association and Mr Jones could not comment until the complaint process had run its course.

“This was a matter that had to be independently investigated in full,” said Mr Stapleton. “When an officer or member comes forward to raise allegations of such a serious nature, it requires a thorough process which is fair to the person or persons complained about as well as the complainant.

“The county chairman showed great courage in coming forward with his complaint. No one should have to endure the messages that were sent to him.

“IFA has always allowed diverse views to be aired through our structures, but it has to be done is a manner that is respectful of everybody involved in the association…Anybody who puts themselves forward for a role in IFA deserves to be treated with respect.

“We are in an era where people can communicate with each other instantaneously. It is a very effective communication tool when used in the correct manner. However, maybe all of us need to think twice before we press the button,” he added.

The IFA statement did not comment on former Kerry Vice-Chairperson John Joe Mac Gearailt or Forestry Chairperson Francis Foley, who have also been subject to complaints lodged by Mr Jones. Mr Mac Gearailt, who has since left the IFA, was accused of sending an abusive message to Mr Jones, as well as making an abusive call to him on another date. He has claimed that the IFA is not taking any disciplinary action against him.

Mr Foley, who was accused of undermining Mr Jones on WhatsApp and calling an Officers’ meeting without consulting the Chairperson, has said that the investigation into the complaint against him is on hold.

The Kerryman has sought clarity from the IFA in relation to the investigations into Mr Mac Gearailt and Mr Foley.

A group claiming to represent the majority of Kerry IFA Officers last week passed a vote of no confidence in Mr Jones, but he did not attend this meeting, and it is understood that the vote has not been recognised by National IFA.

The Kerryman has also attempted to contact Mr O’Dowd and Mr Jones for comment.