National IFA praises Kerry Chairperson Kenny Jones on his ‘great courage’

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

IFA National Returning Officer Martin Stapleton has said “No one should have to endure the messages that were sent” to Kerry branch chairperson Kenny Jones as the association upheld a complaint made by Mr Jones against the County Dairy Chairperson, Michael O’Dowd.

Mr O’Dowd has been barred from holding an officer’s position within IFA for four years. It follows Mr Jones’ complaint, which the IFA outlined in a statement today “related mainly to messages posted in the Kerry IFA messaging groups, and to messages sent directly to Mr Jones”.

