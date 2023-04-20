National Award for West Kerry group for Irish Language promotion

The dedication shown by the staff of Comharchumann Forbartha Chorca Dhuibhne to the continuation of Irish as the living language of the West Kerry Gaeltacht was rewarded at the annual Glór na nGael awards which took place in Armagh last weekend, even though the overall trophy still eludes them.

The Glór na nGael awards are keenly competed for amongst communities developing Irish and despite 56 years developing Irish in West Kerry the multi-award winning Comharchumann has yet to win the Glór na nGael Trophy. According to Dara Ó Baoill of Glór na nGael it was difficult for the judges to separate the first second and third place groups in the overall competition.

The Comharchumann won first place in the ‘Teaghlaigh’ category for their work with families and in particular the youth. Stiúrthóir of Tús Maith, Orlaith Ruiséal collected the award and a prize of €3,000 on behalf of the Comharchumann.

This placed CFCD in a good position for the overall national award, but they were pipped at the post by Coiste Forbatha Dhobhair Teo and were awarded the second prize trophy with a cash prize of €5,000.

Other community groups in Kerry to have won the award for their work in developing Irish include Tra Lí in 1980 and 2004, Daingean Uí Chúis in 1981 and Fionn Trá in 1991.

Meanwhile, Cristín de Mordha , Oifigeach Teanga le Duchas an Daingin, received a recognition award for their work in strengthening the use of Irish in Dingle town. This prize was accompanied by a cheque for €1,000.

The Glór na nGael competition was established over 60 years ago to recognize the work of community groups and committees across Ireland in the development of the Irish language.