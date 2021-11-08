Nagle Rice Primary secures multi-million Euro extension

Milltown’s extraordinary population growth over the 21st Century to date has been well documented, and that’s reflected in Nagle Rice Primary School enrolment numbers, which have more than tripled since 2006. Back then, 115 pupils were on the roll call; today, that figure’s at 367, and the school community expects further growth in the coming years.

This was a central reason for ongoing improvement works at the school, with an extension encompassing two classrooms nearing completion, but official confirmation came from Minister for Education Norma Foley today that funding has been approved for a further state-of-the art extension and five new rooms – much to the delight of school principal Liam Fell.

“With the amount of houses being currently being built and completed in Milltown, our projected [enrolment] numbers are expected to increase over the next two to three years,” he said in explaining the need for this project to The Kerryman. “It [Milltown] is a central location, it’s not too far from Tralee or Killarney, and Killorglin as well of course, and people find that accommodation here tends to be more affordable.

Read More

“There will be five rooms in this extension. The three mainstream classrooms will include one special classroom for children with moderate, general learning difficulties. We will also have two Special Education Teacher rooms.”

It is hoped that work on the extension will begin next summer, with a possible summer 2023 completion date. While an exact cost is not yet known, Minister Foley described the work as a “multi-million Euro” project and added that it was well-deserved recognition of the school community’s work ethic, a point Mr Fell was quick to echo.

“We received provisional confirmation of the extension before mid-term after what’s been a tough 20 months for everyone, and to get that news was fantastic,” he said. “It’s a great repayment to our Board of Management, who have always been very, very supportive and hard working, particularly during these COVID times. We’ve a great Parents’ Association, it always supports the school so well, as do the parents themselves, whatever project might be going on here.

“Our staff have been through a very tough 20, 21 months, so it’s a great reward for their work, but the Milltown community in general, there’s a great community spirit, which is vital. There’s a commitment to make Milltown a better place for everyone living here, from the very young to the elderly.”