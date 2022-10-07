Na Gaeil launch club’s annual race fundraising night

Ava Duggin, Aisling Tansley, Jesse Grealish, Sarah Slattery and Eve Brodrick with the Sam Maguire at the Na Gaeil annual race night launch on Wednesday evening - Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

Na Gail and Kerry footballers Diarmuid O'Connor, Stefan Okunbor and Jack Barry with the Sam Maguire and the Under 13 division team and trophy for the An Gaeil annual Race night launch at the club on Wednesday evening - Photo by Mark O'Sullivan

The one and only Sam Maguire was the honorary guest in the Na Gaeil clubhouse in town last Wednesday evening as the club officially launched their annual club race night fundraiser.

The club’s race night will take place Friday, November 11 and all proceeds from the event will go towards catering for all teams training requirements; catering for Scór na nÓg and Sinsir and maintaining and upgrading the club’s facilities, both indoors and outdoors.

On the night, people will also have the chance to enter an auction for a signed Kerry jersey from the All-Ireland winners; in addition to this, there will also be a Best Dressed Ladies and Gents competitions, while the highlight of the night will, as always, be The Na Gaeil Gold Cup’ with a top prize of €1,000 to the winner.

The event is being organised by members of the Race Night organising committee and they are hoping that the events garners support from those both inside and outside the club.

Those wishing to support the club on the night can do so by buying a horse.

Horses can be bought for €50 with €75 to be won in the standard race.

Tote facilities will be available on the night.

See the link here for more information on buying a horse to support the fundraiser.