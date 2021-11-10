Kerry

Mystery as hundreds of tomato plants thrive at Cockleshell Strand

Sinn Féin Cllr Cathal Foley at Cockleshell Strand in Tralee, where hundreds of tomato plants are growing along the shoreline. Photo by Joe Hanley.
Sinn Féin Cllr Cathal Foley at Cockleshell Strand in Tralee, where hundreds of tomato plants are growing along the shoreline. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Sinn Féin Cllr Cathal Foley at Cockleshell Strand in Tralee, where hundreds of tomato plants are growing along the shoreline. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Sinn Féin Cllr Cathal Foley at Cockleshell Strand in Tralee, where hundreds of tomato plants are growing along the shoreline. Photo by Joe Hanley.

Stephen Fernane

Nature’s ability to thrive in less than favourable conditions can be seen at Cockleshell Strand in Tralee where rows of tomato vines are currently growing along its shoreline.

Hundreds of tomato fruits, assisted by the unseasonably mild autumn, were spotted by Sinn Féin Cllr Cathal Foley while he was out for a stroll at the popular public amenity spot.

Given the spread of the plants along the fringe of the high tide mark, it is possible the seeds may have entered the sea from the nearby wastewater treatment plant and self-seeded on the shore.

