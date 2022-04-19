Mysterious symbols on Killarney trees

There are fears in Killarney that markings carved into trees around the town have been inspired by the notorious ‘Z’ symbol used by the Russian military.

The Kerryman has seen ‘Z’ carvings at multiple locations in town, including along the Fossa Way, near the Innisfallen Hotel, currently being used to provide accommodation to beleaguered Ukrainian refugees.

These markings have also appeared within the National Park, and the NPWS confirmed it is investigating the matter. Ukrainian refugees have themselves expressed concern about the carvings.

“I don’t know how to understand it. For us Ukrainians who have fled Russian aggression, the sign is associated with the marking of the Russian army, the Eastern Forces of Russia, which for us is a symbol of the aggressor,” said refugee Natayla Krasnenkova.

Continued on page 2

Even though we are safe, our subconscious continues to signal danger to us. Therefore, for many people, this symbol is very disturbing.”

Some refugees, however, believe that the carvings appear quite old and may not be linked to Russian support. Other mysterious symbols which do not appear to have any connection with Russia’s aggression have also been noticed.

Killarney Cathaoirleach Marie Moloney (Labour) hopes there is an innocent explanation for the symbols and that there is no support for the Russian war machine in a town that has given its best to aid Ukrainians.

“I hope there is nothing sinister in them,” she said. “Regardless of what or who are etching these symbols, Ukrainian refugees are very welcome in Killarney. I trust that they [the symbols] won’t disturb the Ukrainian community.”

Killarney Superintendent Flor Murphy said Gardaí are aware of the markings.

“But we’ve had no formal or official complaints, and we’re not aware of any other instances or incidents that would be of concern in this context,” he said. “We will keep the matter under review.”