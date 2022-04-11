My daughter’s hoist struggle shines light on national issue, says Killarney father

Steve O’Mahony has said his family’s struggle to obtain a hoist for his daughter, Alexis, is one that will resonate with many people across the county and, indeed, the country.

Alexis, who turns six today (Monday), suffers from PDH deficiency. The little girl – who lives in Woodlawn, Killarney – needs round-the-clock care. Her condition makes it difficult to break down nutrients in food, and has given rise to issues such as Cerebral Palsy, Epilepsy, severe developmental delays, poor muscle tone, dislocated hips, and acute feeding difficulties during her short life to date.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly last week brought her case to the Dáil’s attention in raising the issue of ceiling track hoists not being included in housing-adaptation grants. Mr O’Mahony told The Kerryman he was hugely grateful to Deputy Daly and is hopeful his intervention will lead to a positive outcome not only for the O’Mahony family but many others who are suffering in silence.

“I’m sure there are people who’ll pick up The Kerryman and see this story, they’ll be glad to see it there because it affects them too or it will affect them,” Mr O’Mahony said. “Even Pa Daly said to me that they’ve been getting people into the office in Tralee about this, so it’s an issue in Kerry, but it’s a national issue as well.

“I know we have our personal story, but it’s about the whole scheme, it’s just something that’s dragging on and on, and it needs to be sorted, one way or another. There are many people across the country affected by this, and it might not necessarily be a case of caring for a child with a disability, this would affect care for the elderly as well.”

Deputy Daly said in the Dáil that, in 2020, the Department of Housing, Heritage and Local Government informed local authorities that ceiling hoists should not be included in the housing adaptation grant, but structural works for these hoists can be covered.

The issue has been raised consistently since 2020, but engagement between the Department’s officials and the HSE and Department of Health have, so far, not secured a resolution. Minister of State Malcolm Noonan said it is hoped that an agreement on funding of hoists will materialise in the coming months.

Mr O’Mahony is hopeful of a positive outcome and is of the impression that Minister Noonan “seems a decent guy”, but he expressed frustration at what he feels is bureaucracy delaying a necessity.

“Last week, they announced the yearly budget for the adaption grant, and politicians in Kerry were welcoming this, so I contacted them to let them know that there’s an issue with this scheme,” Mr O’Mahony said. “It [a hoist] is something we wish we didn’t need, but we do need it.”