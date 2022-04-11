Kerry

My daughter’s hoist struggle shines light on national issue, says Killarney father

Teresa and Steve O'Mahony with their daughter, Alexis Expand

kerryman

Tadhg Evans

Steve O’Mahony has said his family’s struggle to obtain a hoist for his daughter, Alexis, is one that will resonate with many people across the county and, indeed, the country.

Alexis, who turns six today (Monday), suffers from PDH deficiency. The little girl – who lives in Woodlawn, Killarney – needs round-the-clock care. Her condition makes it difficult to break down nutrients in food, and has given rise to issues such as Cerebral Palsy, Epilepsy, severe developmental delays, poor muscle tone, dislocated hips, and acute feeding difficulties during her short life to date.

