Murphy poised for Champions Weekend success at the Curragh

Killarney jockey Oisin Murphy features this afternoon in the final day of Longines Irish Champions Weekend at the Curragh.

Murphy, who is 13 wins ahead of William Buick in the British Flat Jockeys Championship – and hotly tipped to win the title for a third consecutive year – is booked for four rides.

The standout ride of the day comes in the Group 1 Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes (5f) when Murphy renews his partnership with Dragon Symbol for trainer Archie Watson.

Dragon Symbol was first past the post in Royal Ascot’s Commonwealth Cup back in June but was later demoted to second place following a Steward's Enquiry when Murphy was adjudged to have interfered with Campanelle’s chances in the dying strides of the race.

Speaking to Horse Racing Ireland about Dragon Symbol’s chances this afternoon, Murphy said connections have been looking forward to today's race all summer.

“A stiff five [furlongs] at the Curragh should be right up his street,” said Murphy.

“The Curragh, even when it gets quick there, at least the ground meets you slightly uphill in that sprint track, certainly towards the finish and I think that will play to his strengths,” he said.

The remainder of Murphy’s rides include Laugh a Minute for trainer Adrian McGuinness in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF 'Bold Lad' Sprint Handicap (6f).

He rides Adjuvant for trainer Michael Bell in the Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Sale Stakes (6f), while in the final race of the day – the Irish Stallion Farms EBF 'Northfields' Handicap – Murphy will partner He Knows No Fear for trainer Luke Comer.

In 2018, Longines Irish Champions Weekend gave Murphy his first Group 1 success on home soil when landing the Irish Champion Stakes with Roaring Lion for trainer John Gosden at Leopardstown. Murphy is also pleased that a large crowd will attend today's action at the Curragh.

“It’s a great buzz to have people around and an atmosphere being created. I missed it while it was away and I’m thrilled Irish Champions Weekend is getting the go ahead [for crowds],” he said.

The first in an eight-race card is off at 1:45pm.