Murder probe continues as CCTV footage and forensics play key part

Mourners at Miriam Burn's funeral mass on Sunday as the hearse leaves St Mary's Cathedral. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Gardaí are appealing for the public to come forward with any information they may have as they continue their murder investigation following the death of the woman known as ‘Killarney’s smiling lady’.

Just a week ago, on Monday, August 15, Miriam Burns (75) was found on the floor of her living room in Ardshanavooley. She had sustained notable injuries, and further investigations into her shocking death have led gardaí to believe she may have been assaulted and strangled.

She was found with blood around her head and has sustained injuries to her neck.

Just a short time later, inquiries into her death were upgraded to a murder investigation and, within hours, a suspect was arrested and questioned.

He has since been released without charge, and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

The man was represented by leading solicitor Padraig O’Connell. The Killarney solicitor accompanied the man and gardaí to sites in Killarney near the Wishing Well on Ross Road and near Ross Castle, where clothing was found and will be forensically tested.

One of the theories being examined by Gardai is that the suspect, who is known to Miriam, may have demanded cash, and they are investigating if money was taken from the house.

It is also understood that Miriam had previously been threatened.

Investigating Gardaí have also obtained CCTV footage of a man they believe is the chief suspect near the victim’s home the weekend before her body was discovered.

Miriam, who was a much-loved mother and grandmother, was discovered after her son, who lives abroad, contacted a neighbour and asked them to check on his mother as the family had been unable to contact her.

Neighbours made the grim discovery of her body on the floor. They quickly left the property and contacted gardaí.

The death was immediately treated as suspicious given the visible injuries to Ms Burns.

Gardaí sealed off the property and Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster conducted a post-mortem examination at University Hospital Kerry in Tralee a week ago.

The results of this examination have not been released for operational reasons.

The last sighting of Miriam in Killarney was on Friday, August 12.

Her body was discovered the following Monday.

It is believed that the killer may have entered the house several times during the weekend between those two dates.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any people who were in the Ardshanavooley area of Killarney between 5pm on Friday, August 12, and 1pm on Monday, August 15, and observed any activity which caught their attention, to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at these times who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on (064) 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.