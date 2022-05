A murder investigation has been launched in Tralee following the fatal stabbing of a man in the town this evening.

The man, believed to be aged in his late 40s/early 50s, was stabbed during an altercation in an apartment in the town centre. It is believed a number of people were present at the apartment at the time.

Gardaí in Tralee have arrested one man in connection with the fatality. The man is currently detained for questioning at Tralee Garda Station.