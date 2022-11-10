Multiple Kerry winners announced at 2022 Leaders Awards in Cork

Manjit Gill, KerrySciTech/Tech Industry Alliance; Cllr Michael O’Shea, County Kerry; Gillian Bergin, it@cork/Tech Industry Alliance; Angela McAllen, Kerry County Council; Cllr. Deirdre Forde (Lord Mayor of Cork City); Cllr. Deirdre O’ Brien (Deputy Mayor of County Cork); Martin Crummey, Cork County Council; Adrienne Rodgers Cork City Council pictured at the 2022 Leaders Awardsin Cork where Kerry County Council which was honoured alongside Cork County Council and Cork City Council with the Chairpersons Award.

John and Anne Harty, Dairymaster with Sean O’Reilly, RDJ and Aiveen Hyland, Pepsico at the 2022 Leaders Awards in Cork where Dairymaster won the Multinational of the Year awards.

Eric Lyne, Gerard O’Donoghue and Noranne Stack from Kerry winners on the night Enercon Ireland pictured collecting their Best Learning Workplace award at the 2022 Leaders Awards at the Rochestown Park Hotel on November 4.

Last week saw multiple Kerry winners being announced at the 2022 Leaders Awards on a night that also saw KerrySciTech and it@cork launch their new amalgamation which will now see them operating as Tech Industry Alliance going forward.

Under their new title, Tech Industry Alliance will now be one of the largest Technology clusters in Ireland.

Kerry winners at the Leaders Awards – which took place at the Rochestown Park Hotel on November 4 – included Dairymaster winning the Multinational of the Year award, Enercon being named as the Best Learning Workplace of the Year and finally, Kerry County Council being honoured alongside Cork County Council and Cork City Council with the Chairpersons Award.

KerrySciTech Chairperson and CFO of Aspen Grove Solutions, Manjit Gill spoke about the night’s winners as well as the new amalgamation between KerrySciTech and it@cork.

“Congratulations to tonight’s well-deserved winners and to all those shortlisted. Tonight, was a ringing endorsement of the diversity, passion and resilience of those working in our sector,” Manjit said.

“Under our new combined brand, we look forward to a bright future, working together to drive innovation and growth across the region," he continued.

For over 15 years, the Leaders Awards have recognised those who have excelled in the technology sector in the South-West region of Ireland, from notable multinationals and disruptive start-ups to ground-breaking individuals and emerging companies.

Find out more on https://techindustryalliance.ie/