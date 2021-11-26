Multi-talented star Megan shining bright as she treads the board in Dublin play

Killarney soprano Megan O'Neill be performing in 'All the Angels' by Nick Drake in the Smock Alley Theatre for six days a week for the next four weeks until December 22.

Killarney's Megan O'Neill (left) pictured on stage during a performance of 'All the Angels' by Nick Drake where she plays the role of Signora Avoglio. Photo by Patrick Redmond.

The last time that The Kerryman chatted with Killarney native and soprano singer Megan O’Neill was the summer of 2018 when the then 21-year-old Megan was a Masters student in the Royal Academy of Music in Dublin dreaming of forging a career as an opera singer.

Now, three-and-a-half-years later, Megan – now 24 and clearly not someone to rest on her laurels – is a Doctorate in Music Performance student in the same college and as if that wasn’t enough, she is also currently putting in a star performance as Signora Avoglio in Nick Drake’s ‘All the Angels’ in the Smock Alley Theatre in Dublin.

The play is about the story of how Handel’s Messiah premiered in Dublin in 1742 in Fishamble Street Music Hall and in the play, we see the struggles that Handel encountered in Ireland in order to perform the Messiah.

Megan and the rest of the cast have just finished the first week of the show’s four week run and Megan sat down for a quick chat with The Kerryman after their opening night’s performance to see how everything’s gone so far.

"The musical director for the show, Helene Montague, I’d worked with her before on another opera and then one day, she called me up and asked me was I around and obviously as someone who loves Handel and ‘Handel’s Messiah’, I was delighted to get asked to do and it all just happened very quickly. I was offered the role in September and we started rehearsals in October so it was a quick turn around,” Megan said.

"It’s a great play, it’s so much fun, there’s beautiful music and we've just been having such a great time. It hasn't been difficult ever, I’ve just enjoyed every second of it. Especially after lockdown, to be back performing again in front of a live audience, it’s just amazing,” she continued.

As for opening night which took place last week on November 23, Megan described it as an “incredible” experience.

"We had three preview performances in Cork a few weeks ago and we had a few preview performances in Dublin too at the weekend but that was just the lead up and opening night was the big one and it was just incredible. Just to be singing live again, it was a joy to be up on stage with these other incredible actors and singers. It was really great,” said Megan.

Obviously no stranger to performing, this latest outing by Megan though offered a different type of challenge for her than she is probably used to as she had to add in acting alongside her usual singing as well, but again, she said this was a challenge that she relished.

"It’s my first time doing a role within a play. Especially because Handel's Messiah is an oratorio so usually that’s just you sing that with no acting. It’s just you a choir, orchestra and singers but this is acting out an oratorio and telling the story of the messiah which is totally different so it is quite new to me but I’ve really been enjoying it,” she continued.

If anyone fancies seeing Megan in action, ‘All the Angels’ will be running for six nights a week - Monday to Saturday – with a matinee performance too on Saturday in the Smock Alley Theatre until December 22. Tickets can be purchased on the Smock Alley website.

Megan’s busy schedule does not get any quieter as we head into 2022 either as she is set to play the lead role of Jane in the film opera DreamCatchr by Kevin O’Connell as well as a a role in a street art opera with Irish National Opera and Dumbworld Production Company.

Follow Megan on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/meganoneill_1

